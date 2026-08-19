NFL Network: Chargers C Tyler Biadasz out indefinitely after injuring ACL during practice

Another stroke of terrible luck has hit the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line.

Center Tyler Biadasz is out indefinitely after suffering damage to his ACL and additional injuries to his left knee during Tuesday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Biadasz will meet with additional doctors to determine the best path forward, Rapoport and Schefter added.

Biadasz was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice, signaling bad news was possible for the veteran pivot. Wednesday's report confirmed a negative prognosis for the 28-year-old center hailing from Wisconsin.

A six-year NFL veteran, Biadasz signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chargers in March and was considered a key upgrade for an offensive line group that has perennially struggled to stay healthy. Last season, Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp, then lost right tackle Joe Alt to a recurring ankle injury that cost him 11 games and ultimately required season-ending surgery.