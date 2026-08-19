NFL Network: Chargers C Tyler Biadasz out indefinitely after injuring ACL during practice
Another stroke of terrible luck has hit the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line.
Center Tyler Biadasz is out indefinitely after suffering damage to his ACL and additional injuries to his left knee during Tuesday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Biadasz will meet with additional doctors to determine the best path forward, Rapoport and Schefter added.
Biadasz was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice, signaling bad news was possible for the veteran pivot. Wednesday's report confirmed a negative prognosis for the 28-year-old center hailing from Wisconsin.
A six-year NFL veteran, Biadasz signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chargers in March and was considered a key upgrade for an offensive line group that has perennially struggled to stay healthy. Last season, Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp, then lost right tackle Joe Alt to a recurring ankle injury that cost him 11 games and ultimately required season-ending surgery.
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Amid the losses up front, star quarterback Justin Herbert was forced to play a heroic brand of football in 2025, managing to carry the Chargers to the postseason before their weaknesses up front proved to be their downfall in a Wild Card Round loss to the New England Patriots.
Entering 2026, the top priority for the Chargers was obvious: solidify the offensive line and give Herbert time to propel this offense properly.
Biadasz arrived as the symbol of reliability that the Chargers desperately needed. Over the last five seasons, Biadasz played in 15 or more regular-season games for the Cowboys and Commanders, earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2022 and represented an upgrade over previous starter Bradley Bozeman.
Instead, he'll spend an indefinite amount of time observing from afar, forcing the Chargers to once again turn toward a contingency plan. To general manager Joe Hortiz's credit, he attempted to prepare for a potentially disastrous scenario, spending a second-round pick on Florida center Jake Slaughter and using two sixth-round picks on additional linemen (Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey) in April's draft.
Now, Los Angeles will hope Slaughter and the rest of the line can make up for the loss of Biadasz. Their offense's potential will once again rely on it.