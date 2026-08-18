Chargers OC Mike McDaniel looking for 'Year 2 results in Year 1' with Justin Herbert
New Los Angeles Chargers coordinator Mike McDaniel is looking to push Justin Herbert and the offense beyond the typical learning curve for a new scheme.
Usually, teams take time to immerse themselves fully in the system. McDaniel is well aware that QBs in this offense have taken off in Year 2 rather than the initial campaign. It was true for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami and traces back to Matt Ryan's Year 2 MVP under Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta, when McDaniel was an assistant.
In L.A., McDaniel said he’s looking for “Year 2 results in Year 1.”
Thus far, Herbert has been game.
"He's been everything that I'd hoped and more," McDaniel said via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. "... I can't say enough positive things.
McDaniel noted that Herbert is "far past where quarterbacks are usually in Year 1."
It’s notable that the big-armed quarterback has taken to the scheme, given that earlier this offseason he took off some practices to focus on the new footwork and throwing mechanics that pertain to the offense.
McDaniel utilizes more quick-game passes and motions in his system than the Chargers have used in the past. Those can take adjustments to get the exact timing down and build the chemistry so everything is second nature. The OC has liked the results thus far.
"They've been up for the challenge," McDaniel said. "And that's because we're not having a year off -- we're trying to be our best right now. So we have to put in the prerequisite work to get that done."
It’s not just the players who have adjusted. McDaniel said he made a list of "probably about 500 things" he wanted to tweak about his offense and coaching style when he signed in L.A. after four seasons as Dolphins HC. The results are the “most tightly woven" offensive install he’s conducted.
In a deep AFC West, the Chargers can’t afford to concede the early portion of the season as the offense gears up. Hitting the ground running in McDaniel’s offense is key to getting back to the playoffs – and making it out of the Wild Card Round this time.