Chargers OC Mike McDaniel looking for 'Year 2 results in Year 1' with Justin Herbert

New Los Angeles Chargers coordinator Mike McDaniel is looking to push Justin Herbert and the offense beyond the typical learning curve for a new scheme.

Usually, teams take time to immerse themselves fully in the system. McDaniel is well aware that QBs in this offense have taken off in Year 2 rather than the initial campaign. It was true for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami and traces back to Matt Ryan's Year 2 MVP under Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta, when McDaniel was an assistant.

In L.A., McDaniel said he’s looking for “Year 2 results in Year 1.”

Thus far, Herbert has been game.

"He's been everything that I'd hoped and more," McDaniel said via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. "... I can't say enough positive things.

McDaniel noted that Herbert is "far past where quarterbacks are usually in Year 1."