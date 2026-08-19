2026 NFL Preseason Week 2: 10 things to watch

CONTENDER QUESTIONS

3) Who's running the football for the reigning champion Seahawks? With Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III now in Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet still rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in January, first-round pick Jadarian Price is expected to headline Seattle’s backfield when the title defense begins in September. Is the 5-foot-11, 209-pounder ready to handle such a significant role right off the bat? Well, having operated in the same backfield as Jeremiyah Love during his three seasons at Notre Dame, Price never eclipsed 15 touches in a single game, spawning durability questions during the pre-draft process. And considering the rookie just missed nearly a week of practice and the preseason opener with upper-leg soreness -- putting former undrafted free-agent signee George Holani atop the RB depth chart -- the workload worry remains relevant. Fortunately, Price returned to practice this week. Could we see his first live game reps in Sunday night’s nationally televised tilt at Tennessee? That’d be a welcome sight for a team that ran the football at the third-highest rate in the league last season (50%).

4) How will Bo Nix look in his first game action since the season-ending ankle injury? Denver fell painfully short of the Super Bowl last winter. After Nix broke his ankle at the end of a thrilling Divisional Round win over the Bills, the Jarrett Stidham-led Broncos lost at home to the Patriots, 10-7, in an AFC Championship Game that was severely impacted by weather. Rough way to end a breakthrough campaign. Although Sean Payton’s frank comments about the injury created a little drama with Nix back in January, the quarterback ultimately worked his way back to good health and opened training camp without limitations. Payton elected to hold Nix out of last week’s game in Atlanta, so now he’s set to make his preseason return in the comfy confines of Empower Field at Mile High on Friday night against the Packers. Returning one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league, Denver spiced up the offense with a blockbuster trade for explosive wideout Jaylen Waddle. Furthermore, fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman already looks like a nice addition to Payton’s committee backfield. Everything’s in place for the Broncos to pick up right where they left off last season: squarely in the chase for the Lombardi Trophy. Now it’s time for a game-day glimpse at Nix -- not only to check out the surgically repaired right ankle, but also to see how the third-year QB works with newly promoted play-caller Davis Webb.

5) Is Detroit’s O-line renovation already falling apart? What was the biggest reason for last season’s regression in the Motor City? All the injuries certainly didn’t help, but I’d place a healthy share of the blame on the offensive line. After spearheading Detroit’s back-to-back NFC North titles in 2023 and ’24, the O-line deteriorated in 2025. Consequently, Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes and Co. overhauled the unit this offseason. At the bookends, the Lions shifted Penei Sewell from right tackle back to his college position on the blind side, spent a first-round pick on high-floor RT Blake Miller and signed veteran Larry Borom. That OT plan remains operational, but the interior is an entirely different story. Cade Mays was signed in free agency to man the pivot, but a wrist injury has sidelined him until midseason. Detroit continues to hope Christian Mahogany will lock down the left guard spot, but a pair of penalties in the preseason opener didn’t inspire confidence. Tate Ratledge appears solid at right guard, but could the second-year pro be tapped to fill the hole at center? Or will trade acquisition Juice Scruggs get the call? Might seventh-year vet Ben Bartch be one of the team’s “best five” up front? How viable a center option is Seth McLaughlin, who went undrafted in 2025? The Lions’ IOL is a puzzle, and I’m fascinated to see which pieces fit together in Saturday’s game against the Commanders.