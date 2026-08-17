2026 NFL Preseason Week 1 rookie grades: Rams QB Ty Simpson aces first test; Broncos RB makes mark
NFL rookies had some time to get acclimated to their new cities and teammates. Now, we all get to see how these newcomers handle the best competition they've ever faced.
Below, I've graded the performance of one rookie from each of the past week's 16 preseason contests. Some of these players are well-known to football fans, while others are trying to make names for themselves on the professional gridiron.
These evaluations are not predictions of how players will fare in this upcoming season, nor are they long-term career projections. Each mark simply takes stock of how the rookie played in Week 1 of the 2026 preseason.
RT Blake Miller showed a quick jump-set and strong punch, handling tackle-end twists and carrying pass rushers around the pocket. The first-round pick fell prey to pull moves after first contact by Bengals DE Myles Murphy, though, which allowed secondary rushes. Miller executed his run blocks, staying down the line on zone plays and hitting multiple combo blocks. He bullied fellow rookie Cashius Howell out of an outside run lane midway through the second quarter and worked 10 yards downfield on a screen pass. However, Miller was shed twice by third-year Bengals DT Kris Jenkins on run plays.
The Steelers need WR Germie Bernard to become a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers this season, and there were encouraging signs from the rookie in his four-catch, 51-yard performance against the Packers. On the team's second series, he bounced right up after taking a big hit on a 13-yard grab over the middle. Three plays later, Bernard spun away from two tackle attempts on the right sideline to cover 25 yards on a catch. He also won off the line on a red-zone play to grab a pass thrown away from his frame late in the first quarter. The second-rounder still needs to work on consistently finding holes in coverage and looking back to the quarterback to make connections. As a blocker, Bernard hit just enough of his targets to create outside lanes for RB Lew Nichols on two plays, including a touchdown run that was called back due to a holding penalty on Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard catches a pass for a 25-yard gain from Mason Rudolph against the Green Bay Packers.
Gabe Jacas showed hustle Thursday night in his 25 snaps on defense. The outside linebacker took down Anthony Richardson on the sideline after flushing the quarterback out of the pocket in the first quarter. Jacas was in on a run stuff, as well. His quickness off the snap flummoxed right tackle Jalen Travis, and the rookie squeezed the pocket with a speed-to-power bull rush. However, Jacas did not get much direct pressure on Colts quarterbacks, and Indianapolis used his aggressiveness against him with misdirection plays. Jacas took on tackles and pulling guards on runs, but he struggled to shed them.
Early on in Thursday’s game, DT Kayden McDonald stayed engaged with a fellow rookie, Chargers C Jake Slaughter, down the line to stop a run for minimal gain. A few plays later, McDonald worked through a block by RG Kayode Awosika to hustle to a ball-carrier 5 yards downfield. McDonald was able to stand up to double-teams and free up linebackers, but he could not shed blockers to make plays on nearby ball-carriers. He was not much of a factor as a pass rusher in his 22 snaps. He flashed a quick get-off when one-gapping but was unable to get into the backfield or bull-rush blockers into the quarterback.
Fernando Mendoza finished 10-of-16 passing for 97 yards and a touchdown against Arizona, but the No. 1 overall pick looked like a rookie at times, launching a jump-pass out of bounds on his first throw. He failed to properly read a corner sitting in zone coverage, too, setting up RB Mike Washington Jr. to take a big hit after a catch. Also, Mendoza took a red-zone sack in the second quarter. The 22-year-old quarterback threw the ball like a future NFL starter when calmly operating, though, threading the needle over the middle for 19 yards and hitting a back-side route for 14 yards later on. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner's first NFL touchdown was an expertly thrown low pass to WR Jack Bech; he nearly had another TD on his final pass of the night, accurately throwing over a defender in the end zone, but 5-foot-8 receiver Deven Thompkins was unable to make the play.
WR De'Zhaun Stribling showed he can help make up for the loss of third-year pro Ricky Pearsall, catching a game-high seven passes for 63 yards against Tennessee. The second-round pick separated from his man to grab three speed-outs, bouncing off a tackle attempt on the third for a first down that helped set up San Francisco’s lone touchdown of the night. Stribling used strong hands and excellent body control to snare two throws above his head, including a 32-yard reception down the sideline on third-and-5. However, he did not bring in a Kurtis Rourke pass that was thrown behind him. Stribling showed effort as a blocker in the run game, but veteran edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II shed the rookie on one play.
Every catch from San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling's debut during Preseason Week 1.
RB Jonah Coleman read blocks well early on against the Falcons on Friday, making a nice cut off a solid effort by tight end Evan Engram for a 9-yard gain that ultimately was called back due to a holding penalty elsewhere. Finishing the night with 24 yards on four carries, the fourth-round pick's most impressive run came toward the end of the first quarter, when he stuttered behind the line, burst through a crease, spun off one tackle attempt and carried two defenders for extra yards. He snared a high throw in the flat on his only reception (nullified by an Atlanta penalty) but could not escape an open-field tackle. Coleman whiffed a block attempt on his first pass-pro rep, allowing Atlanta nickel Sydney Brown to pressure quarterback Jarrett Stidham, but the rookie back stymied pass rushers with physicality on the following two plays.
Linebacker Josiah Trotter showed his aggressive nature on his first snap, taking a false step on play-action before hustling to the sideline from the middle of the field to pop the receiver. Trotter, the son of former Pro Bowl LB Jeremiah Trotter, came downhill into his run gap on multiple occasions, forcing cutbacks. The second-round pick generally stood his ground against blocks but once left an open running lane by avoiding a pulling guard instead of taking him on. Trotter met his responsibilities in coverage, following a tight end across the field on third down and sticking with running backs over the middle and in the flat.
LB Sonny Styles only played in the opening series against the Dolphins, escaping a bear hug from a blocker to make a stop 5 yards downfield but leaving his gap on two other run plays. He bounced back to make a stop on one run (though Miami still picked up the first down) but left an open lane on the other. Styles took on fullbacks but could not disengage and took himself out of one red-zone play, biting hard on misdirection. Coaches moved him to the outside at the goal line, where he chased down a run from the back side. He looked fluid moving in coverage and stayed with a tight end on an over route.
T.J. Parker entered the Bills' win over the Panthers in the second quarter of the team's first game at the new Highmark Stadium. Standing up on the edge, the second-rounder could not get off the blocks of veteran Stone Forsythe early on, but Parker bull-rushed the left tackle into the quarterback on one third down, driving the passer out of the pocket. The Clemson product overpowered tight end James Mitchell on the edge to get his first NFL sack in the third quarter. He effectively ran a twist on another third-down play later in that quarter, forcing a downfield throw. Parker proved his strength to hold his ground against tackles when needed, but the 263-pounder never threatened to beat his man around the corner.
Spencer Fano began his era as the Browns' starting left tackle with a solid effort in a losing cause versus the Bears. Chicago's expected starting right end, Austin Booker, could not bull-rush or escape the grip of Fano on the edge. In the second quarter, however, reserve edge rusher Daniel Hardy pressured Deshaun Watson on two third downs, first with a ghost move and then with a driving dip under the top-10 pick's outside shoulder. Fano displayed open-field athleticism as a run blocker by cutting off back-side defenders on multiple plays, but he also missed a couple of second-level blocks in the first quarter, allowing his man to make a play on the ball.
Standing 6-6 and 327 pounds, DT Caleb Banks showcased his elite size and explosiveness off the snap in the first half of the Vikings' win over the Giants. When attacking a gap, the No. 18 overall pick twice found the backfield, first forcing a nifty cut from Cam Skattebo and then bringing down Devin Singletary for a loss. Banks thought he stopped a fourth-and-1 QB sneak in the second quarter but a questionable spot gave New York the first down. On the next play, he stayed engaged with his blocker with one eye on the ball to make a run stop 6 yards downfield. Banks was moved off the line by single- and double-team blocks when he failed to maintain a low pad level. He provided some interior push as a rusher but was put to the ground trying to reach the quarterback late in the second quarter.
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Quarterback Ty Simpson played an efficient brand of football over the final three quarters of the Rams' win over the Chiefs, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. On his second series, the No. 13 overall pick executed three straight bootleg passes (two to the right and one to the left), accumulating 39 yards. Simpson played it safe on multiple third downs in the first half, taking the short throw to avoid a big mistake. He looked confident on a drive midway through the fourth quarter, lacing three downfield throws to test the Chiefs' secondary and wisely checking down when nothing was open deep. Simpson completed the drive by looking off coverage to hit a back-side angle route for his second touchdown pass. His only wild throw was an off-balance Hail Mary attempt as he was hit at the end of the first half -- that pass dangerously fluttered in the air before fortunately hitting the turf.
The Jaguars' offensive line is dealing with multiple injuries, so Emmanuel Pregnon's plus performance at left guard was sorely needed. The powerful blocker moved defensive tackles out of the hole with leg drive and upper-body strength. Pregnon also was agile enough to hit second-level targets, get outside leverage on his man on one first-quarter run and pull across the formation to create an off-tackle running lane after the two-minute warning. The third-round pick dropped his anchor in pass protection, both man-up and against twists. Pregnon can play top-heavy, however, slipping off blocks and finding himself on the ground on occasion.
Olaivavega Ioane came out firing on his first play as Baltimore's starting right guard, working a double-team downfield before hitting two additional Eagles just for good measure. The former Penn State lineman also bullied a defender downfield on a screen during that first drive and later looked agile hitting a quick second-level target to free up his running back. The team's first-round pick was less consistent in pass protection, allowing a pressure after missing his punch on his first attempt. Ioane's grip and anchor effectively stunted bull-rushes, though, and his flexibility helped pick up a stunt midway through the first quarter. When uncovered on pass plays, he hustled to level defensive ends engaged with his right tackle.
OLB Malachi Lawrence executed strong speed-to-power rushes from his two-point stance on Saturday night but could not reach the quarterback. The first-round pick was given a large inside lane by reserve right tackle Amari Kight on his last rush, but quarterback Jalen Milroe sidestepped the rookie's advance. The UCF product stayed home against a bootleg midway through the second quarter but slipped on the play and passively escorted Milroe out of bounds. Lawrence played the run quite well, though, stoning fullbacks, holding his ground against a double-team in the second quarter so a teammate could get the tackle for loss, and soundly beating a block by second-year tight end Elijah Arroyo to attack a toss play.