Which new NFL head coach will win most in 2026? Jesse Minter, Joe Brady top my ranking of all 10

After watching New England's Mike Vrabel, Chicago's Ben Johnson and Jacksonville's Liam Coen lift their respective franchises from the outhouse to the penthouse in Year 1 on the job, a record-tying 10 teams hired new head coaches this offseason. Although some of those squads are better positioned than others to immediately compete -- given that they already have a marquee quarterback and/or talented roster in place -- a special coach can change the culture with a fresh approach that resonates with players and translates to the win column.

So, with the preseason kicking off in full this week, it's a perfect time to assess which freshly minted organizational leaders are set up for success ... and which ones could struggle in 2026. Here is my ranking of the new head coaches, 1-10, in terms of who will win the most games this season.