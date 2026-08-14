Which new NFL head coach will win most in 2026? Jesse Minter, Joe Brady top my ranking of all 10
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he explores each new head coach's outlook in Year 1.
After watching New England's Mike Vrabel, Chicago's Ben Johnson and Jacksonville's Liam Coen lift their respective franchises from the outhouse to the penthouse in Year 1 on the job, a record-tying 10 teams hired new head coaches this offseason. Although some of those squads are better positioned than others to immediately compete -- given that they already have a marquee quarterback and/or talented roster in place -- a special coach can change the culture with a fresh approach that resonates with players and translates to the win column.
So, with the preseason kicking off in full this week, it's a perfect time to assess which freshly minted organizational leaders are set up for success ... and which ones could struggle in 2026. Here is my ranking of the new head coaches, 1-10, in terms of who will win the most games this season.
Jesse Minter
Baltimore Ravens
The defensive wizard inherits a Super Bowl-caliber roster with a two-time MVP at quarterback and a D loaded with impact players. Minter's play-calling mastery and familiarity with the franchise make it easy to envision the Ravens getting off to a fast start under his direction. Under Minter, Baltimore's defense aims to transition to an aggressive scheme that features exotic pressures and bulletproof coverage, limiting explosive plays while creating chaos at the line of scrimmage. If the offense can help Lamar Jackson regain his superpowers as a dual-threat playmaker after an injury-plagued 2025 campaign, the Ravens could bully their way to the top of the AFC by season's end.
Joe Brady
Buffalo Bills
Despite reaching the playoffs in eight of Sean McDermott's nine seasons at the helm -- including each of the last seven -- the Bills made a change to help the team get over the hump in the postseason tournament. As an assistant coach with Buffalo over the last four years, having served as offensive coordinator for the past two and a half seasons, Brady has been a part of some of the franchise's heartbreaks. Now, he takes over the top job with a plan to help Josh Allen play his best down the stretch and in the postseason. The March trade for DJ Moore filled the void at WR1, allowing Khalil Shakir to really concentrate on the slot, where he does his best work. And with reigning rushing champ James Cook, a well-rounded tight end group and an experienced, stout offensive line, Buffalo will field a high-powered offense that can push the team to double-digit wins for the eighth straight season. If new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard can work his magic to create more disruption with smoke-and-mirrors pressures, the Bills absolutely could take the next step as a title contender.
John Harbaugh
New York Giants
It is no coincidence that the Giants have captured four Lombardi Trophies under the direction of hard-nosed coaches Bill Parcells and Tom Coughlin. The discipline and attention to detail demanded by those taskmasters brought the best out of blue-collar squads that knocked off heavyweights en route to Super Bowl triumph. Harbaugh's no-nonsense approach could produce similar results for Big Blue, with the Super Bowl-winning coach taking over a roster that has plenty of blue-chip talent on the defensive side of the ball. New DC Dennard Wilson's aggressive scheme will force opponents to contend with a front seven that could rival some of the best groups in franchise history. Although the offense must embrace an error-free approach that relies heavily on the running game and splash plays from quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Giants' ability to force opponents into street fights could make them the team nobody wants to face down the stretch.
New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh shares what he's learned about quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Mike McCarthy
Pittsburgh Steelers
The grizzled coaching veteran's reunion with his former quarterback gives Pittsburgh a chance to defy the odds as an old-school squad with aging superstars in marquee spots (QB Aaron Rodgers, OLB T.J. Watt, DT Cam Heyward and DB Jalen Ramsey). While McCarthy will attempt to turn back the clock by modifying the team's practice approach and game philosophies, the Steelers will only go as far as the graybeards guide them in 2026. Luckily, Pittsburgh's star power and updated schemes are still enough to carry this proud franchise to wins in a competitive division, but the rookies and designated role players will need to make their mark as key contributors in order to spark a playoff run. McCarthy is a proven winner with a résumé he will continue to build as he takes over his hometown team.
Kevin Stefanski
Atlanta Falcons
Stefanski is the wild card in this group as a two-time NFL Coach of the Year who is coming off a disappointing two-year finish to his tenure in Cleveland. Despite the coach's 8-26 record since the start of the 2024 season, Atlanta is buzzing about Stefanski's potential to engineer a quick turnaround for a team that has routinely underachieved despite boasting a collection of talented playmakers. While some of the previous struggles can be pinned on inconsistent quarterback play, the Falcons are hoping a respected QB developer can stabilize the all-important position. With continuity and stability on the defensive side of the ball under Jeff Ulbrich -- who was retained from the previous staff -- Atlanta could transition quite well into the Stefanski era.
Klint Kubiak
Las Vegas Raiders
If identifying and acquiring strong options at head coach and quarterback are essential to turning things around, the Raiders should be on the upswing after pairing Kubiak with Fernando Mendoza in the offseason. The clever play-caller is fresh off an impressive season in Seattle where he helped turn Sam Darnold into a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Kubiak's quarterback-friendly scheme creates easy throws for the passer, while exploiting favorable matchups for the team's top playmakers (TE Brock Bowers and RB Ashton Jeanty in Vegas). And yes, it appears veteran Kirk Cousins will start the season under center in Las Vegas, but it's hard to believe the No. 1 overall pick will remain on the sideline too long. As the Raiders build toward the future with their new head coach and young stars leading the way, the wins could eventually come when the team masters the scheme and embraces the culture established by a Super Bowl winner.
Robert Saleh
Tennessee Titans
Given some time to reflect on his 20-36 tenure as head coach of the New York Jets, Saleh now has a chance to transform those losses into valuable lessons that produce better results in Tennessee. In his second head-coaching gig, Saleh has decided to serve as defensive play-caller, allowing him to take a hands-on approach to building that group around a disruptive front led by DT Jeffery Simmons. Offensively, Saleh handed the call sheet to Brian Daboll, giving the unit an experienced play designer and quarterback developer to work with Cam Ward as last year's No. 1 overall pick looks to ascend after a challenging rookie season. Although Saleh is tasked with creating a playoff contender in a rough-and-tumble division that features a pair of emerging Super Bowl contenders in Jacksonville and Houston, Tennessee could start to look the part under a taskmaster with a clearer vision for constructing a winner a second time around.
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Todd Monken
Cleveland Browns
The veteran coach obviously faces an uphill battle with this long-suffering franchise. While the roster generally seems to be headed in the right direction behind an impressive 2025 draft class, the eternal question at quarterback will require Monken to navigate potential minefields while making decisions that are best for the team's long-term future. Additionally, the first-time NFL head coach will need to oversee the reimagining of a defense that is reeling from the loss of a strong play-caller (Jim Schwartz) and future first-ballot Hall of Famer (Myles Garrett). Considering the unenviable circumstances surrounding the job, Monken's challenges extend well beyond the Deshaun Watson-Shedeur Sanders debate that has dominated Cleveland headlines.
Mike LaFleur
Arizona Cardinals
The energetic head coach will try to resurrect a team with one playoff appearance in the past decade by establishing a demanding culture with positive vibes. Although LaFleur will eventually need to identify and develop a franchise quarterback for the Cardinals to climb the ranks in the NFC, he takes over an offense that has a handful of dynamic playmakers (rookie RB Jeremiyah Love, young WRs Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr., and first-team All-Pro TE Trey McBride) to build around. Additionally, he must find a way to help the defense play with the fundamentals and fanatical effort that limit explosive plays and create the turnovers needed to tilt the game in Arizona's favor. While the Cardinals look short-handed on paper -- especially in a division that features the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks, as well as the extremely talented Rams and 49ers -- LaFleur's juice and enthusiasm could help the team exceed expectations in Year 1.
Jeff Hafley
Miami Dolphins
The former Boston College head coach's experience at the helm of an overmatched program will come in handy in South Florida. Hafley must flip the Dolphins' roster and change a culture that has produced a string of underachieving squads this millennium. While he and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan are committed to building the team the right way after spending the last two years together in Green Bay, the decision to dismantle the roster and rebuild with young, developmental players could make for some long Sundays this fall. As the leader of the project, Hafley's patience, poise and persistence will be tested, but if he stays committed to the plan, the turnaround could eventually bear fruit for a team that wants to win utilizing a draft-and-develop approach.