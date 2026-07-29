2026 NFL All-Rookie Team projections: 25 impact newcomers on offense, defense and special teams

The reigning NFC North champions saw some notable attrition on both sides of the ball this offseason, but no area of the roster suffered more losses than the back end of the defense, where safeties Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all departed in free agency. On the plus side, the Bears signed Coby Bryant away from the Super Bowl champion Seahawks. And then they drafted one of my favorite players in this class. Thieneman started every game in three years at Purdue/Oregon, and over the course of his decorated college career, the supreme athlete fulfilled every possible duty you could ask of a safety: ballhawking in center field; banging in the box; covering receivers in the slot. Bryant, who entered the league as a cornerback, offers plenty of versatility himself. This feels like the kind of multifaceted safety duo Dennis Allen can really sink his teeth into.