2026 NFL fantasy football: 15 rookies worth a late-round draft pick

Fantasy draft season is here, which means it’s time to either brush up or wise up on the NFL newbies who could end up being snagged in the late rounds of redraft leagues.

I’m leaving Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love, Seahawks RB Jadarian Price, Titans WR Carnell Tate, Saints WR Jordyn Tyson, Eagles WR Makai Lemon, Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq and Browns WR KC Concepcion out of this space. They are all being selected within the top 150 picks in fantasy drafts, per ESPN’s ADP data (although Tyson will be sliding down boards now that he’s expected to miss two months with a hamstring injury). Instead, I’m focusing on the rookies with an ADP outside of the top 150 -- guys who are either being picked in the final rounds or going undrafted, at least for now.

Now, I’m not recommending you overpay for any of the players below or stock your roster with more than one or two of them. These should be late-round -- in most cases, final round -- picks, but please do go into your draft prepared to flex on anyone in your league who isn’t aware of what this year’s rookie class can offer.

I’ve divided the group into two categories, distinguishing the rookies most likely to provide value early on (all WRs, in this case) from those who are even more of a fantasy lottery ticket, with the potential to break through down the road a bit in 2026.

NOTE: Average draft position (ADP) data is via ESPN as of 12 p.m. ET on Aug. 18.