NFL Network: Saints rookie WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) expected to miss 2 months
The Saints will be without their first-round pick for the foreseeable future.
Receiver Jordyn Tyson will miss approximately two months due to a hamstring injury, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft, initially suffered the injury in practice last week and sought multiple medical opinions prior to Monday's prognosis, per Garafolo. The injury is not related to the hamstring ailments previously affected Tyson in the spring, head coach Kellen Moore said last week.
Hamstring injuries tend to be especially precarious among other common ailments seen in professional sports, which explains the extended timeline for return for Tyson. More concerning is the fact it's the latest injury added to a lengthy list for the rookie receiver.
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Tyson entered the 2026 draft as one of the highest-rated receivers in the class, blending size with route-running proficiency and excellent athleticism that powered his ability to make contested catches and win in the most important moments. He was accurately projected as a first-round talent, but the biggest red flag on his resume was his health.
Tyson missed games in every collegiate season from 2022-2025 due to various ailments, including a knee injury that cost him more than a full season, as well as collarbone (2024) and hamstring (2025) issues.
To his credit, Tyson didn't miss time due to a lack of toughness. As one NFC scout noted to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein prior to the draft, Tyson proved he was a gritty, relentless competitor when he played through two hamstring injuries in a game against Texas Tech in 2025 and led the Sun Devils with 10 receptions, 105 yards and a touchdown in a 26-22 win over the Red Raiders.
Still, it's especially discouraging to learn of an injury when it happens to a player who entered the league with medical concerns.
With Tyson likely sidelined until roughly October, second-year quarterback Tyler Shough will have to get by with a corps still headlined by big-money receiver Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Kevin Austin Jr. and fellow rookies Bryce Lance and Barion Brown. Fortunately, offensive wizard Moore is in charge of the unit, but the optimism the Saints carry into 2026 will be dampened by Monday's news.