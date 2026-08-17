NFL Network: Saints rookie WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) expected to miss 2 months

The Saints will be without their first-round pick for the foreseeable future.

Receiver Jordyn Tyson will miss approximately two months due to a hamstring injury, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft, initially suffered the injury in practice last week and sought multiple medical opinions prior to Monday's prognosis, per Garafolo. The injury is not related to the hamstring ailments previously affected Tyson in the spring, head coach Kellen Moore said last week.

Hamstring injuries tend to be especially precarious among other common ailments seen in professional sports, which explains the extended timeline for return for Tyson. More concerning is the fact it's the latest injury added to a lengthy list for the rookie receiver.