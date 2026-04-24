2026 NFL Draft: Saints pick Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson with No. 8 overall selection 

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound Tyson is arguably the most gifted receiver in the 2026 class. He creates early separation, battles at the catch point and displays strong yards-after-catch potential. Tyson might not be the biggest-framed receiver or possess elite vertical speed, but his burst and twitchiness appear to be NFL starter-caliber.

The biggest knock on Tyson are the aforementioned injury concerns. He missed time every single season in college football with injuries to his knee (which cost him more than a full season), collarbone and hamstring over four years. Tyson earns credit for gutting through pain, but his medical history makes him a significant health risk.

Tyson started out his career at Colorado, beginning to break out during his freshman season in 2022 before suffering a knee injury -- a torn ACL, MCL and PCL -- against Oregon for the 1-11 Buffaloes. He transferred to ASU in 2023, seeing only minimal snaps late that season after rehabbing the knee.

Tyson then enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards (14.7-yard average) and 10 TDs in 12 games but was forced to miss the Sun Devils' two playoff games. Even after an ankle injury in the spring of 2025, he picked up where he left off that season, catching 61 passes for 711 yards (11.7-yard average) and eight scores (plus a rushing TD), although a hamstring injury cost him three regular-season games.

If he can stay on the field, Tyson has the makeup to be a WR1 at some point. But he hasn't played a full season since high school, so the injury rap will follow Tyson around until he proves he can stay on the field consistently. Toughness isn't the question; availability is.