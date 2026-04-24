2026 NFL Draft: Saints pick Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson with No. 8 overall selection 

A year ago, the New Orleans Saints struck gold in the second round with their selection of quarterback Tyler Shough.
Now, they're building around him.
The Saints selected Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick of the of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
Tyson was the second wide receiver taken Thursday night, four picks after the Tennessee Titans picked Ohio State's Carnell Tate. However, in the eyes of many, he might well be the most talented of the '26 class. The biggest concern with the former Sun Devils standout is his injury history. Nonetheless, a healthy Tyson and a similarly healthy Chris Olave, should do wonders of the burgeoning career of Shough. Olave was the only Saints receiver with 500-plus receiving yards and five-plus touchdowns.
Taking the stage in the Steel City, Tyson took a knee, overcome by emotions before he hugged Commissioner Roger Goodell. It was a history-making walk, as Tyson became the highest-drafted Arizona State product since Hall of Fame defensive back Mike Haynes was selected fifth overall in 1976 by the New England Patriots.
The 6-foot-2, 203-pound Tyson is arguably the most gifted receiver in the 2026 class. He creates early separation, battles at the catch point and displays strong yards-after-catch potential. Tyson might not be the biggest-framed receiver or possess elite vertical speed, but his burst and twitchiness appear to be NFL starter-caliber.
The biggest knock on Tyson are the aforementioned injury concerns. He missed time every single season in college football with injuries to his knee (which cost him more than a full season), collarbone and hamstring over four years. Tyson earns credit for gutting through pain, but his medical history makes him a significant health risk.
Tyson started out his career at Colorado, beginning to break out during his freshman season in 2022 before suffering a knee injury -- a torn ACL, MCL and PCL -- against Oregon for the 1-11 Buffaloes. He transferred to ASU in 2023, seeing only minimal snaps late that season after rehabbing the knee.
Tyson then enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards (14.7-yard average) and 10 TDs in 12 games but was forced to miss the Sun Devils' two playoff games. Even after an ankle injury in the spring of 2025, he picked up where he left off that season, catching 61 passes for 711 yards (11.7-yard average) and eight scores (plus a rushing TD), although a hamstring injury cost him three regular-season games.
If he can stay on the field, Tyson has the makeup to be a WR1 at some point. But he hasn't played a full season since high school, so the injury rap will follow Tyson around until he proves he can stay on the field consistently. Toughness isn't the question; availability is.
Ahead of Thursday, there was buzz that Tyson would be the first WR off the board. He wasn't, but the Saints are banking on his talent making him the best wideout of the 2026 class, and Shough's newest weapon for the rebuilding Saints.