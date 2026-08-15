2026 NFL Preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games
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- Coleman begins crucial third season with TD. The first touchdown at new Highmark Stadium belongs to Keon Coleman. It’s way too early to say if that future trivia answer will portend to a bounce-back season for Coleman, but it’s not a bad start. Coleman enters 2026 after an offseason full of questions about his future with the team following a rough second campaign. New seasons, however, mark new beginnings. Reports from training camp have been positive, and Coleman cashed in with a red-zone TD to cap the Bills’ second drive of the game. Coleman showed nice sync with Josh Allen moving back across the end zone on a broken play and used his 6-foot-3, 213-pound frame to create space for the 9-yard score, eventually finishing his day with three catches on four targets for 17 yards. Not the flashiest stat line, but with DJ Moore already in midseason form (three catches, 61 yards), Coleman can cement his role as red-zone target with more outings like Saturday’s. One thing to note: Both players were looked at by the medical staff during the game, but head coach Joe Brady did not express concern about either's status.
- Newcomers impress on Panthers’ defense. Bryce Young and the rest of the Panthers’ first-team offense will want to forget Saturday -- nine total plays, 17 yards and three three-and-outs -- but a few new players on defense gave fans reason for optimism on an otherwise ho-hum preseason opener. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, the two jewels of Carolina’s free-agent class, showed out against the Bills’ starters. Phillips helped end a scoring threat with a red-zone sack of Josh Allen and finished with another QB pressure in nine total plays. Lloyd had three tackles, one QBP and one run stuff in 12 plays, per Next Gen Stats.
-- David Ely
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Watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears highlights during Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 season.
- New data for Browns QB battle. Deshaun Watson started for Cleveland, taking the field for live action for the first time in nearly two years. He appeared to be more comfortable operating in Todd Monken's offense than he ever did under former head coach Kevin Stefanski. That's not to say he was excellent (he wasn't), but Watson largely delivered passes with conviction and helped the Browns overcome a behind-the-chains situation to complete a touchdown drive, producing an outing that was decent enough to keep this competition going (11-of-15 passing, 26 yards). The throw of the day belonged to Shedeur Sanders, who found Luke Floriea over the middle for a 35-yard gain in the third quarter and also appears more comfortable under Monken. Sanders and Dillon Gabriel each had their ugly moments, too, with Sanders sailing a pass over an open Malachi Corley into the arms of Bears defensive back Beanie Bishop Jr. and Gabriel completely missing an undetermined target for another Bishop interception. Given the fact the Browns' offensive line play dropped once backups entered, it will be interesting to see how Sanders performs with the starters next week against the Bills.
- Ben Johnson's offense is rolling. The Bears' schematic genius didn't even need to play any of his starters in order to find success, instead guiding Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum to productive outings (320 passing yards, three touchdowns combined). Once the Browns sent their backups in, Johnson's offense shredded Cleveland's defense, delivering great days for Ray-Ray McCloud, Salvon Ahmed, Maurice Alexander and Scotty Miller.
-- Nick Shook
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Watch the highlights from the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants matchup during Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
- Dart rebounds for bullseye score. The Giants' second-year quarterback didn't see a ton of action on Saturday, but he did have a tumultuous period that is becoming characteristic of his young career. Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. whiffed on a blitz pickup in the first quarter, leaving Dart completely exposed to a free-rushing safety, Jay Ward, who flattened Dart and sent the quarterback to the medical tent for a concussion evaluation. Fortunately, Dart was fine and returned in time to toss an on-the-run dime to big-bodied rookie Malachi Fields for a touchdown. That's a combo that could become a household name in the near future.
- Brief outing for Vikings' new starter. Kyler Murray didn't play much after being named the Week 1 starter but was able to complete a couple of short passes, convert a third down through the air and lead a drive that ended with a field goal. His understudy, J.J. McCarthy, didn't find much downfield, either, and only saw action on three possessions before his day also ended with 34 yards on 4-of-7 passing.
-- Nick Shook
Analysis to come from Nick Shook
Analysis to come from Bobby Kownack
Analysis to come from Bobby Kownack
Analysis to come from Bobby Kownack