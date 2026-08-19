Baker Mayfield: Buccaneers will 'shock a lot of people' in 2026

It’s motivation season, when every NFL team not sitting as the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February will use it to drive its spirits heading into the 2026 season.

It’s old hat. Teams and players will find any morsel that can be used as a nugget of motivation. Whatever gets them through the rigors of training camp and through the gauntlet of a season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield provided us with the latest example, using a benign question about the Bucs starting the season on the road in Cincinnati to make a declarative statement about how he sees the campaign unfolding.

"It's just the Bucs against everybody else in that city you're going to. I think it's a good opportunity for us against the Bengals [in Week 1],” he said Tuesday. “I think we're going to shock a lot of people this year, so I'm excited to just get on the road and do that."