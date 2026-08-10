NFL Network: Lions center Cade Mays will miss 8-10 weeks with wrist injury

The center of the Detroit Lions' offensive line overhaul hit a massive speed bump.

Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that center Cade Mays suffered a wrist injury and will be sidelined for "a significant period of time." NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Mays fractured a small bone in his wrist, an injury that will keep him out roughly 8-10 weeks, according to a source.

Detroit inked Mays to a three-year, $25 million contract this offseason to take over the center job. In four years with the Carolina Panthers, the former sixth-round pick started 27 games. His most extensive action came in 2025, when he started 12 games. While still raw, the 6-foot-6, 325-pounder flashed upside, and the Lions felt he could shine in their scheme under O-line coach Hank Fraley.

Now those plans are on hold.