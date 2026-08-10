NFL Network: Lions center Cade Mays will miss 8-10 weeks with wrist injury
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs talk Lions practice with NFL Network's Stacey Dales and Brian Baldinger.
The center of the Detroit Lions' offensive line overhaul hit a massive speed bump.
Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that center Cade Mays suffered a wrist injury and will be sidelined for "a significant period of time." NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Mays fractured a small bone in his wrist, an injury that will keep him out roughly 8-10 weeks, according to a source.
Detroit inked Mays to a three-year, $25 million contract this offseason to take over the center job. In four years with the Carolina Panthers, the former sixth-round pick started 27 games. His most extensive action came in 2025, when he started 12 games. While still raw, the 6-foot-6, 325-pounder flashed upside, and the Lions felt he could shine in their scheme under O-line coach Hank Fraley.
Now those plans are on hold.
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The 27-year-old's injury is a setback for an offensive line that struggled massively last season. Detroit reconstructed the unit this offseason, including shifting first-team All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell from the right side to the left and drafting Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller in the first round. The Lions still had a question mark at left guard, though, and now they have an issue at center. They could slot Juice Scruggs -- a former second-rounder who struggled in Houston before coming to Detroit in March in the David Montgomery trade -- into the starting center spot. A second option is moving right guard Tate Ratledge to the pivot, which would create another opening along the interior.
Detroit's disappointing 2025 season showed that, even with all of its weaponry, the Lions offense can’t function at its height if the blocking is porous. The attempt to fix that problem has already hit a major pothole.