2026 NFL season: Top 10 contenders for Comeback Player of the Year

Whether it’s returning from a debilitating injury, restoring past greatness or jumping off the couch and into the fray, comeback stories are beloved by many.

Fortunately for the NFL masses, there is no shortage of comeback tales to be told in the 2026 season.

The Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year was first awarded in 1963 -- to a kicker. Last season, Christian McCaffrey earned the accolade, returning from an injury-shortened 2024 to turn in a stellar campaign for the 49ers. The award was handed out from 1963 to 1966, and then not again until 1998, but over the years, the honor has gone to some of the game’s greatest ever (Lenny Moore, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning among them).

So, who will be recognized at NFL Honors in February of 2027? Let’s take a look at the top 10 candidates -- and maybe a couple more.