NFL Network: Texans WR Jayden Higgins (torn ACL) out for 2026 season

The Houston Texans will enter the 2026 season without one of their top receivers.

Jayden Higgins suffered a torn ACL in Tuesday's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday, per sources.

The second-year wideout will miss the 2026 season.

The No. 34 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Higgins caught 41 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, finding himself in an elevated role following Tank Dell's season-ending injury suffered late in the 2024 campaign.

Alongside C.J. Stroud's favorite target, Nico Collins, Higgins filled an important role in Houston's passing game in 2025, catching 41 of 68 targets while also seeing his target share increase by 8.1 percentage points during Houston's nine-game winning streak to close the regular season.