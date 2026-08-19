One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team heading into the 2026 NFL season

I’ll take the layup on this one. If the Jags are to repeat as AFC South champs, Travis Hunter will be a massive reason why. The dual-threat CB/WR was just coming into his own before injury cut short his rookie campaign. All signs indicate he’s picked up right where he left off. Hunter can step in as a No. 1 CB and owns the ability to make a slew of splash plays on offense -- even if he’s not a full-time WR. The talent is there for Hunter to do something we haven’t seen in modern football.