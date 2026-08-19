One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team heading into the 2026 NFL season
Which NFL players could make the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2026? Kevin Patra spotlights one candidate from each AFC team below. (Click here for the NFC selections.)
Perhaps no player in Baltimore will benefit more from the hire of Jesse Minter than Malaki Starks. The second-year safety displayed versatility that should be used even more heavily under the first-year head coach. Starks gained a wealth of experience during his rookie season, positioning him to make a massive Year 2 leap under a defensive architect who is on the record stating that the 22-year-old “has the license to be as good as he wants to be.”
Ed Oliver looked like a Pro Bowler in the short time he was on the field last year. Unfortunately, injuries relegated the knifing big-man to just three tilts. The upside in new DC Jim Leonhard’s scheme is there for Oliver to make his Pro Bowl debut in Year 8. With Deone Walker’s ascension giving Oliver a running mate, the veteran should pile up stats if he can stay on the field.
DJ Turner II’s play surged in 2025. Unfortunately, the rest of a moribund Bengals defense left him an afterthought. The sticky cover man netted a -6.2% CPOE, fifth-best among all CBs (min. 500 coverage snaps) and a -0.1 EPA per target, per Next Gen Stats. With an upgraded unit around the rising CB, Turner’s play should improve even more in 2026.
Carson Schwesinger was a tackling machine in 2025, gobbling up 156 stops to go along with 11 TFLs, three passes defended, two INTs, 2.5 sacks and nine QB hits. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year is a menace in the middle of the Browns' D and he's poised to take his game to new heights -- assuming, of course, the ankle injury that has kept the linebacker out of camp doesn’t follow him into the regular season.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger joins "Inside Training Camp Live" for an exclusive interview detailing his approach to his second year in the NFL following a rookie year performance that earned him the 2025 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
I considered putting Jaylen Waddle in this spot, as he’s in position to mash in his first year outside Miami. But let’s be honest: If Waddle shines, Bo Nix will, too. The third-year pro has steadily improved in Denver. His ability to keep the offense flowing and splash big gains continues to grow. The early returns with new play-caller Davis Webb have all been positive. If Nix stays healthy and smooths out some of the dips the offense saw last season, he’ll push his way toward the top of AFC signal-callers.
In his first seven seasons, David Montgomery didn’t sniff a Pro Bowl. Now he’s in a position to change that. The 29-year-old is in line for a significant workload increase in Houston, and his ability to punch in scores from short range will be a boon to the offense. A lot of Montgomery’s production will have to do with whether the Texans' offensive line is finally fixed, but he’ll get enough touches to pile up yards and points.
The Colts paid Alec Pierce like a Pro Bowler; now he has a chance to prove it as the clear WR1 in Indianapolis. The field-stretcher led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons, including 21.3 per in 2025. The Colts are convinced the ankle injury that has kept Pierce off the field this offseason won’t hinder him come Week 1. The Keenan Allen signing doesn’t change the optics here. If he’s full-throttle, Pierce will be Indy's top wideout and should see plenty of targets.
I’ll take the layup on this one. If the Jags are to repeat as AFC South champs, Travis Hunter will be a massive reason why. The dual-threat CB/WR was just coming into his own before injury cut short his rookie campaign. All signs indicate he’s picked up right where he left off. Hunter can step in as a No. 1 CB and owns the ability to make a slew of splash plays on offense -- even if he’s not a full-time WR. The talent is there for Hunter to do something we haven’t seen in modern football.
RELATED CONTENT
The Chiefs signed Kenneth Walker III with an eye on finally fixing a rushing attack that has been far too inefficient in recent years. The Super Bowl LX MVP is a slasher who can create big plays on the ground. Patrick Mahomes hasn’t had a home run threat out of the backfield in a while. I expect Walker to see a mammoth share of the backfield touches, and playing alongside Mahomes will give him lighter boxes to smash through.
Ashton Jeanty didn’t have the rookie season he envisioned, rushing for just 3.7 yards per carry behind one of the worst offensive lines in football. Even with everything stacked against him, Jeanty still managed to nearly hit the 1,000-yard mark (975). With improved blocking (starting with the addition of center Tyler Linderbaum) and a much better offense, the back should find life easier in Year 2. I love his fit in Klint Kubiak’s offense. Even if rookie Mike Washington Jr. siphons away some reps as the season wears on, we should finally see the Jeanty we remember from his college days.
Ladd McConkey took a step back following his impressive rookie season, but I pin that more on offensive line struggles that hindered the passing game in 2025. The wideout should benefit from the arrival of new OC Mike McDaniel more than any of the Chargers' other air weapons. McConkey’s ability to win off the line will be a boon to the quick passing attack, and his knack for gobbling up YAC should lead to explosive plays. This is the ideal combo of talent and scheme for McConkey to reach a new ceiling in 2026.
Jordyn Brooks is a reminder that sometimes the Pro Bowl voters get it wrong and must be corrected. The linebacker was snubbed last year but rightfully earned first-team All-Pro honors. Brooks led all players with 183 combined tackles and 99 solo. The maven in the middle of the Dolphins' defense should stack another superb season and will be recognized by the Pro Bowl voters this time around.
Entering Year 6, the well-paid big man still hasn’t made a Pro Bowl. When healthy last season, Milton Williams proved he was worth the money, wrecking games and commandeering blockers to allow the rest of the Patriots' defense to make plays. The 27-year-old's penetrating ability will lead to more sacks in 2026 if he can stay on the field. His postseason play -- three sacks in the team's run to the Super Bowl -- displays the type of force Williams can be. If he does it wire to wire, he’ll make his first Pro Bowl, easily.
Garrett Wilson makes so many highlight-reel catches that it’s always a surprise to see he’s never been on a Pro Bowl squad. Thanks to quarterback struggles, the star wideout’s production has always been curtailed. Last year, injuries wiped out all but seven games. Couple that with a woeful passing attack and Williams netted just 395 yards and four scores. He’s in for a massive bounce-back. The Jets' offense has more weapons entering 2026, and Geno Smith, while not the perfect QB, will give Wilson plenty of chances to rack up yards.
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson discusses quarterback Geno Smith return to the Jets.
The physical corner, who is waiting to be paid, continues to ascend, showing an ability to lock down opposing No. 1 receivers. In 2025, Joey Porter Jr. allowed a -7.0% CPOE, second among all CBs (min. 500 coverage snaps), 0.8 yards per snap (tied with the likes of Derek Stingley Jr. and A.J. Terrell) and a -0.7 EPA per target, per NGS. I expect the 26-year-old to fit perfectly in new DC Patrick Graham’s defense when he finally gets off the PUP list.
The $100 million guard should have the voters' attention. Peter Skoronski has improved in each of his first three seasons, working his way into one of the best pass-blocking guards in the league and a road grader in the ground game who can move big bodies. The former first-round pick earned his payday for what the Titans believe will be even better years to come. He proves them correct in 2026.