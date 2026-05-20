Aaron Rodgers says he will retire after 2026 NFL season: 'This is it'

Aaron Rodgers is taking one last tour.

The 42-year-old said Wednesday from Steelers OTAs that the 2026 campaign will indeed be the final one of his Hall of Fame career.

"This is it," Rodgers told reporters in his first news conference since signing a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh earlier this week.

It's a more direct statement than Rodgers gave a year ago, when he said in June that he was "pretty sure" 2025 would be his final crusade. He didn't leave as much wiggle room on Wednesday.

Rodgers told reporters that he was unsure he'd play a 22nd NFL season, particularly after Mike Tomlin left the club after 19 seasons, but the hiring of Mike McCarthy, under whom he played for more than a decade in Green Bay, made him reconsider giving it another go.

"I love Mike T. I really appreciate the opportunity to come in last year and love my experience with him," Rodgers said. "I thought when he said he was stepping away, that was an emotional moment just because we all love him so much and care about him. I thought that was probably it for me in Pittsburgh. But when the decision was made to hire Mike (McCarthy), I started to open my mind back up to coming back."

Since the Steelers hired McCarthy, there had been optimism within the organization that Rodgers would return, but the club gave him space to make his decision. As the weeks wore on, uncertainty remained, particularly after Pittsburgh exercised the rarely used UFA tender on the QB.