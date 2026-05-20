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Aaron Rodgers says he will retire after 2026 NFL season: 'This is it'

Published: May 20, 2026 at 02:59 PM Updated: May 20, 2026 at 03:29 PM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Aaron Rodgers is taking one last tour.

The 42-year-old said Wednesday from Steelers OTAs that the 2026 campaign will indeed be the final one of his Hall of Fame career.

"This is it," Rodgers told reporters in his first news conference since signing a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh earlier this week.

It's a more direct statement than Rodgers gave a year ago, when he said in June that he was "pretty sure" 2025 would be his final crusade. He didn't leave as much wiggle room on Wednesday.

Rodgers told reporters that he was unsure he'd play a 22nd NFL season, particularly after Mike Tomlin left the club after 19 seasons, but the hiring of Mike McCarthy, under whom he played for more than a decade in Green Bay, made him reconsider giving it another go.

"I love Mike T. I really appreciate the opportunity to come in last year and love my experience with him," Rodgers said. "I thought when he said he was stepping away, that was an emotional moment just because we all love him so much and care about him. I thought that was probably it for me in Pittsburgh. But when the decision was made to hire Mike (McCarthy), I started to open my mind back up to coming back."

Since the Steelers hired McCarthy, there had been optimism within the organization that Rodgers would return, but the club gave him space to make his decision. As the weeks wore on, uncertainty remained, particularly after Pittsburgh exercised the rarely used UFA tender on the QB.

Ultimately, Rodgers decided he indeed wanted to play one final season in Pittsburgh.

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"A lot of conversations with Mike and (general manager) Omar (Khan) for a while and, you know, I just had a lot of conversations with my wife about it," he said. "After the draft, I came to the conclusion that I wanted to play, I wanted to come back."

Rodgers spent his first 18 years in Green Bay, 13 of which came under McCarthy's leadership. After two forgettable years in New York, he had an up-and-down first campaign in Pittsburgh last year, throwing for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in a restricted offense. The Steelers upgraded their weaponry this offseason, trading for wide receiver Michael Pittman and drafting Germie Bernard in the second round. Those additions should make Rodgers' life easier.

Reuniting with McCarthy went a long way in Rodgers' decision to play in 2026. The veteran noted that his familiarity with the basics of the offense will ease any transition, but added that there are still new aspects to learn.

"I spent 13 years in [McCarthy's offense]," he said. "He's changed some stuff when he was in Dallas with Dak (Prescott). I'll battle on a couple of things that I'll be stubborn about, terminology-wise. I think part of the process is just growing. Me having to adjust some of the things I've done or the terminology I like. It's a fun learning experience right now."

Bookending his 22-year run under the same coach who helped usher in his Hall of Fame career appealed to Rodgers.

"There's definitely a full-circle aspect to it that piqued my interest from the start," he said.

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