Kevin O'Connell: J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray 'very professional' in Vikings' QB competition

J.J. McCarthy 's comments last week that he and Kyler Murray sit on opposite sides of the QB meeting room have been interpreted as indicating an icy relationship between the two. Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell rejected that translation on Thursday, saying the two have been "very professional."

"I want players who are smart, tough guys that love football," O'Connell said, via ESPN . "Guys who -- I don't even want to say are great teammates -- that need to attempt to be a great teammate. You need to repeat that time and time again because that process never stops.

"But it also doesn't mean that everybody has to be smiling every day. When they speak to [reporters], I want them to be open. I want them to be honest, because I think it's all part of having a transparent quarterback competition that allows these guys to truly demonstrate that they can consistently be the same guy every day and stack really good days. And when they do that, the team grows, and that's what I ultimately care about -- that position being an igniter of our team getting to what our ceiling may be for this year."