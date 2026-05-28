Vikings' J.J. McCarthy aims 'upward' as Kyler Murray's arrival creates another QB competition

Murray has deftly dodged any discussion of depth chart expectation. Even with all of the assets the Vikings offer -- from top-notch facilities to a quarterback-friendly head coach in Kevin O'Connell to star wide receiver Justin Jefferson -- he likely wouldn't have picked Minnesota on a one-year minimum-salary contract if he didn't think he'd be the starter. Whether the job was privately promised to him or not hardly matters.

"My confidence is unshakeable. That's how I feel about myself," Murray said. "Regardless of what happens day to day, I know the next day I'm coming out here giving my best effort."

McCarthy declined to specify whether he's made any changes to his throwing mechanics, after being dogged by erratic performances during his injury-impacted rocky debut. He has spent plenty of time since the offseason began, however, working on the field with Jefferson.

"Just building those on-time and on-rhythm passes for each concept and each route," McCarthy said. "It's just tremendous to be around that guy every single day."

When Vikings players reconvened last month to begin the formal offseason training program, Jefferson spoke candidly to reporters about his excitement over Murray's arrival -- and his expectation for McCarthy's improvement.

"It's good to get some good talent in that room to kind of give a little spark in that room, to see a competitive edge from those guys to lock in and do what we're expecting them to do, which is to come in and to be that guy," said Jefferson, the two-time All-Pro who has entered his seventh year in the NFL. "We have great talent in that room, especially for J.J. to get that spark in him and for Kyler to come from Arizona and continue that spark."

Assuming Murray wins the job this season, his mobility ought to open up more space for Jefferson down the field.