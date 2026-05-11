Vikings will host true QB competition between J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray

If it was assumed that Kyler Murraywas going to be handed the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback reins following two ill-fated years for J.J. McCarthy, that won't be the case.

Minnesota will host a good, old fashioned quarterback battle between McCarthy and Murray this offseason, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

"They envision it being a true competition: Kyler Murray versus J.J. McCarthy," Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show. "And both these guys are going to go into this believing they're gonna win this job. I don't know frankly how friendly that quarterback room is going to be. It's going to be a very competitive quarterback room.

"From everything that I've understood, it is truly wide open, they're keeping an open mind as a coaching staff."

McCarthy's struggled in his two years in the NFL since the Vikings chose him 10th overall in an already celebrated 2024 NFL Draft. Some of his struggles have been self-inflicted (12 interceptions in 10 games), while others have been the result of injuries, as he missed all of his rookie campaign with a knee injury and dealt with multiple injuries in his sophomore season.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell called for more depth and competition in the QB room room in January, while interim general manager Rob Brzezinski said in February that the franchise would "explore every opportunity" at QB in the offseason.

That opportunity arrived with Murray's release by the Arizona Cardinals. He quickly signed a league minimum deal with the Vikings.

A two-time Pro Bowler with seven seasons of NFL experience, Murray was likely viewed by many as the unanointed starter.