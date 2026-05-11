Vikings will host true QB competition between J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray

If it was assumed that Kyler Murraywas going to be handed the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback reins following two ill-fated years for J.J. McCarthy, that won't be the case.
Minnesota will host a good, old fashioned quarterback battle between McCarthy and Murray this offseason, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
"They envision it being a true competition: Kyler Murray versus J.J. McCarthy," Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show. "And both these guys are going to go into this believing they're gonna win this job. I don't know frankly how friendly that quarterback room is going to be. It's going to be a very competitive quarterback room.
"From everything that I've understood, it is truly wide open, they're keeping an open mind as a coaching staff."
McCarthy's struggled in his two years in the NFL since the Vikings chose him 10th overall in an already celebrated 2024 NFL Draft. Some of his struggles have been self-inflicted (12 interceptions in 10 games), while others have been the result of injuries, as he missed all of his rookie campaign with a knee injury and dealt with multiple injuries in his sophomore season.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell called for more depth and competition in the QB room room in January, while interim general manager Rob Brzezinski said in February that the franchise would "explore every opportunity" at QB in the offseason.
That opportunity arrived with Murray's release by the Arizona Cardinals. He quickly signed a league minimum deal with the Vikings.
A two-time Pro Bowler with seven seasons of NFL experience, Murray was likely viewed by many as the unanointed starter.
Per Pelissero, the Vikings' jury is still out on the most important starting spot on the roster, though.
Just how many quarterback competitions will play out this offseason is still in flux.
Two will certainly take part for the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns, though Michael Penix Jr.'s return from a knee injury could muddy the waters of his tussle with Tua Tagovailoa in Atlanta.
Signs point to Aaron Rodgers returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers and taking his starting role under center. However, if Rodgers throws a curveball rather than a spiral and doesn't venture back to Pittsburgh, it would be likely that rookie Drew Allar, second-year QB Will Howard and veteran Mason Rudolph would duke it out.
In Arizona, Jacoby Brissett was assumed to be the starter, but as he looks for starter pay from the organization, new head coach Mike LaFleur has stated that Brissett and Gardner Minshew both fit his system well, while the Cards also plucked Carson Beck in the third round of the draft.
The draft led off with the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall, but rookie head coach Klint Kubiak hasn't hesitated to convey that he would be happy having a veteran -- ie: new signee Kirk Cousins-- begin the season starting.
Potential 2026 QB1 Competitions
|Team
|Quarterbacks (listed alphabetically)
|Arizona Cardinals
|Carson Beck, Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew
|Atlanta Falcons
|Michael Penix, Tua Tagovailoa
|Cleveland Browns
|Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza
|Minnesota Vikings
|J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Drew Allar, Will Howard, Mason Rudolph
There will be a competition in the Twin Cities, though.
Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, has the experience and resume, but a strictly 2025 comparison doesn't offer that wide of a gap.
Murray played in just five games for Arizona due to a foot injury, posting a 2-3 record as a starter, completing 68.3% of his passes for 192.4 yards per game, six touchdowns and three interceptions with 173 rushing yards and one touchdown.
McCarthy played in just 10 games for Minnesota due to a litany of injuries, posting a 6-4 record as a starter, completing 57.6% of his passes for 163.2 yards per game, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with 181 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
McCarthy versus Murray is coming to the Minnesota marquee this offseason.