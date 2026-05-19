Super Bowl LXIV to be held in Nashville's new Nissan Stadium in 2030

"We are thrilled that the new Nissan Stadium will host Nashville's first Super Bowl in 2030," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "This is an exciting moment for our city and our entire state. We cannot wait for our community to experience an event of this magnitude and for the world to see the energy, hospitality, and culture that make our city so special on a global stage. Thank you to Commissioner Goodell, my fellow owners, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. for their partnership throughout this process. We look forward to bringing an unforgettable Super Bowl experience to Nashville together."