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Super Bowl LXIV to be held in Nashville's new Nissan Stadium in 2030

Published: May 19, 2026 at 12:27 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Volunteer State will become the 12th to host a Super Bowl.

Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 following a vote by NFL owners Tuesday at the Spring League Meeting in Orlando, Fla., the league announced on Tuesday.

"The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville was one of the greatest fan events in our history," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey. The vision of Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans helped make this moment possible. With great partners at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. and Tennessee Titans, we can't wait to put on an unforgettable show in 2030."

The first Super Bowl in Tennessee will be an opportunity for the growing Nashville market to showcase the new Nissan Stadium, which is scheduled for completion in February 2027.

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"We are thrilled that the new Nissan Stadium will host Nashville's first Super Bowl in 2030," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "This is an exciting moment for our city and our entire state. We cannot wait for our community to experience an event of this magnitude and for the world to see the energy, hospitality, and culture that make our city so special on a global stage. Thank you to Commissioner Goodell, my fellow owners, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. for their partnership throughout this process. We look forward to bringing an unforgettable Super Bowl experience to Nashville together."

Super Bowl LXI is set for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 14, 2027.

Super Bowl LXII is slated to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2028.

Super Bowl LXIII will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium in 2029.

Each of the upcoming three venues have already hosted at least one Super Bowl, but in 2030, the NFL will break new ground in Music City.

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