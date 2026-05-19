Bills WR Keon Coleman describes 2026 season as 'make or break' for his future in Buffalo

Keon Coleman's third professional season is a pivotal one.
Buffalo Bills leadership knows it and hasn't shied from it. Neither is Coleman, who spoke on the importance of 2026 on Tuesday in his first media appearance since owner Terry Pegula's January comments stating that general manager Brandon Beane was "pushed to draft" the receiver.
"For me, it's make or break," Coleman told reporters after Buffalo's Tuesday OTA session, via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. "If you s---, you might not be here, simple as that. I know what I'm capable of. So, if I fall anything short of that, I'm doing myself a disservice and my team."
Coleman certainly hasn't lived up to the expectations that came with the 2024 draft's 33rd overall pick. In two seasons, Coleman has logged a combined 960 receiving yards on 67 receptions for eight touchdowns, decent numbers for a third option, but plenty short of where the bar resides for a supposed No. 1 wideout. Coleman's role was also difficult to define as the 2025 season progressed. He was a healthy scratch for multiple games and disappeared from game plans for significant stretches, a startling development on a team that was desperate for a receiver to take command atop the depth chart.
"Ass, I mean getting benched four games or some s--- like that. Unacceptable," Coleman said when asked how he assessed the 2025 season. "It ended off on a decent note and got a touchdown so that was -- I wouldn't even call that a confidence boost, that's just a positive thing to end the season on, but we lost. So, that's another negative to erase that, but I mean I don't need self motivation, I know what I'm here to do and know what I'm capable of doing."
His standing wasn't helped by ownership, either, when Pegula passed off responsibility for the Coleman pick to fired coach Sean McDermott when defending his decision to retain Beane in January.
Buffalo shifted into damage-control mode after those comments, with Beane and new coach Joe Brady making sure to express confidence in and show appreciation for Coleman ahead of the 2026 season.
But the numbers don't lie: Coleman must produce at a higher rate in order to keep his job with the Bills, a team that still hasn't assembled a truly threatening receiving corps since the departure of Stefon Diggs and doesn't have time to waste in its pursuit of an ever-elusive Super Bowl appearance.
Coleman hasn't spoken on the matter before Tuesday, but it's clear he was listening.
"I ain't scared of s---," Coleman said. "I know what they saying, I hear it. I just don't care, you know what I'm saying. None of them are going to try to lace them up and try to stand in front of me. People are upset and they are going to say what they want to say at the end of the day. My job is to come out here, put my cleats on and strap them up and prove my work ethic."
Buffalo's leadership has repeatedly praised Coleman's work ethic in 2026 and Brady followed that playbook Tuesday, expressing excitement related to Coleman's potential output in the upcoming campaign.
"Keon is, the way that he approaches his day, he knows some of the elements that happened last year, he owned them," Brady said. "He knew coming into this year, it's another opportunity. I made sure when I got the job he knew he was going to be here and he was going to be a part of our offense. I'm excited about him progressing in this offense and getting with Josh and doing those things.
"Love the work ethic, love how he's kind of been doing it right now. Again, he just had one day going against the defense. So this is a lot of routes on air and just the approach, but that's been the biggest thing is establishing a pro mentality. He's done everything we've asked of him so far."