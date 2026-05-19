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Minneapolis selected to host 2028 NFL Draft

Published: May 19, 2026 at 12:12 PM
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Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The site of the 2028 NFL Draft has been decided.

NFL owners voted at the Spring League Meeting on Tuesday to award the draft to Minneapolis, which will mark the city's first time hosting the event and makes Minnesota the 12th state to do so (Washington, D.C., hosted in 1941 and will again next year).

"Minnesota knows how to show up for big moments, and we've experienced it firsthand," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Working with the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Sports and Events, we look forward to bringing the 2028 NFL Draft to this great community, driving positive economic impact throughout the region, and hosting an incredible event for fans and the next generation of the NFL."

The draft was held at various venues in New York from 1965-2014, then moved to Chicago for two years before it became a yearly tradition to bestow the three-day event on a new city.

Pittsburgh played host most recently, setting an all-time record with 805,000 fans attending from April 23-25.

After D.C. has its turn in 2027, the Vikings and Minneapolis will be on the clock to put on their own version of one of the league's most momentous occasions.

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