Minneapolis selected to host 2028 NFL Draft

NFL owners voted at the Spring League Meeting on Tuesday to award the draft to Minneapolis, which will mark the city's first time hosting the event and makes Minnesota the 12th state to do so (Washington, D.C., hosted in 1941 and will again next year ).

"Minnesota knows how to show up for big moments, and we've experienced it firsthand," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Working with the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Sports and Events, we look forward to bringing the 2028 NFL Draft to this great community, driving positive economic impact throughout the region, and hosting an incredible event for fans and the next generation of the NFL."