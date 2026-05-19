Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'We have everything we need'

Joe Burrow and several other Cincinnati Bengals voiced their frustrations following a 6-11 campaign. The undertone was clear: The club needed a quick fix to the defense.
The front office delivered, signing Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen in free agency, then swinging a trade for Dexter Lawrence, a difference-making star in the middle. Cincy later drafted edge Cashius Howell in the second round and added cornerback Tacario Davis in the third.
Burrow seems happy with the offseason moves.
"They're going to keep getting great players to come play for the Bengals, and when they do that, then it's my job and Zac (Taylor)'s job and the leaders of this team to bring the locker room together and then go execute on the field," Burrow said, via the team’s official website. "We have everything we need.
"We made a big trade for a big-time player. Signed a free agent top safety on the market, and other additions. We'll see how the rookies end up. … But first impressions, we've got guys that care about the game, care about their job, and want to be great. When you have young guys like that and veterans like we do, it's a recipe for success."
It's early in the offseason process to know how the pieces will fit, but Burrow can already tell the vibe in the locker room has changed with the veteran additions on defense.
"You can feel the vibe and the leadership has changed in the locker room a little bit," Burrow said. "It's exciting for everyone.
"B. Cook, in the limited time he's been here, you can feel his presence early. Dexter, too. A lot of guys on the D-line now. You have Jonathan Allen. Myles (Murphy) is walking around with a little more pep in his step this year. That's exciting to see. I think he grew in confidence from the last five, six games. We need to carry that over, and I'm excited to see that."
Cincinnati starts its season off with seven consecutive 1 p.m. ET starts, with a Week 6 bye sandwiched in, giving Burrow's gang plenty of time to gel before it hits the national audience.
The key to the Bengals ending their streak of three straight seasons missing the playoffs, beyond the defensive upgrades, will remain Burrow's health. If he goes down again, no amount of offseason additions is likely to matter.