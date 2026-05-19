Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'We have everything we need'

It's early in the offseason process to know how the pieces will fit, but Burrow can already tell the vibe in the locker room has changed with the veteran additions on defense.

"You can feel the vibe and the leadership has changed in the locker room a little bit," Burrow said. "It's exciting for everyone.

"B. Cook, in the limited time he's been here, you can feel his presence early. Dexter, too. A lot of guys on the D-line now. You have Jonathan Allen. Myles (Murphy) is walking around with a little more pep in his step this year. That's exciting to see. I think he grew in confidence from the last five, six games. We need to carry that over, and I'm excited to see that."

Cincinnati starts its season off with seven consecutive 1 p.m. ET starts, with a Week 6 bye sandwiched in, giving Burrow's gang plenty of time to gel before it hits the national audience.