Bengals WR Tee Higgins eyeing first 1,000-yard, 10-TD season

Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver Tee Higgins is coming off a career-high 11-touchdown season, but generated just 846 yards receiving, second-lowest in his six-year career. It marked the third straight season the wideout has been below the 1,000-yard mark, but his second consecutive with double-digit touchdowns.
In 2026, Higgins wants to put the two together.
"I'm trying to shoot for that 1,000 yards this year. I missed that the last few seasons. I'm trying to get at least 10 touchdowns. Just throwing some goals out there," Higgins told Rob Gregson of A to Z Sports.
Injuries, both to himself and quarterback Joe Burrow, have curtailed Higgins' production the past few seasons. He played in just 12 games in 2023 and 2024 and 15 in 2025. When healthy, he and Ja'Marr Chase form the most dynamic receiver duo in the NFL.
Cincinnati has been able to keep its offensive corps together the past few campaigns. This offseason, the club spent time significantly bolstering the defense after grumblings from key players about the unit's state following a 6-11 season. The Bengals added Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and second-round pass rusher Cashius Howell, among others.
If the key Bengals can stay healthy, it's a squad that will be in contention for the AFC North title and a deep playoff run. Higgins has his sights set higher.
"Any other team's expectations, man: Win that [Super] Bowl. That's No. 1," he said when asked about the Bengals' team goals. "Other than that, man, just really finishing games at the end of the day. We've got to finish."