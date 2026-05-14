Bengals WR Tee Higgins eyeing first 1,000-yard, 10-TD season

Injuries, both to himself and quarterback Joe Burrow, have curtailed Higgins' production the past few seasons. He played in just 12 games in 2023 and 2024 and 15 in 2025. When healthy, he and Ja'Marr Chase form the most dynamic receiver duo in the NFL.

Cincinnati has been able to keep its offensive corps together the past few campaigns. This offseason, the club spent time significantly bolstering the defense after grumblings from key players about the unit's state following a 6-11 season. The Bengals added Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and second-round pass rusher Cashius Howell, among others.

If the key Bengals can stay healthy, it's a squad that will be in contention for the AFC North title and a deep playoff run. Higgins has his sights set higher.