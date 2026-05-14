 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bengals WR Tee Higgins eyeing first 1,000-yard, 10-TD season

Published: May 14, 2026 at 06:37 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver Tee Higgins is coming off a career-high 11-touchdown season, but generated just 846 yards receiving, second-lowest in his six-year career. It marked the third straight season the wideout has been below the 1,000-yard mark, but his second consecutive with double-digit touchdowns.

In 2026, Higgins wants to put the two together.

"I'm trying to shoot for that 1,000 yards this year. I missed that the last few seasons. I'm trying to get at least 10 touchdowns. Just throwing some goals out there," Higgins told Rob Gregson of A to Z Sports.

Related Links

Injuries, both to himself and quarterback Joe Burrow, have curtailed Higgins' production the past few seasons. He played in just 12 games in 2023 and 2024 and 15 in 2025. When healthy, he and Ja'Marr Chase form the most dynamic receiver duo in the NFL.

Cincinnati has been able to keep its offensive corps together the past few campaigns. This offseason, the club spent time significantly bolstering the defense after grumblings from key players about the unit's state following a 6-11 season. The Bengals added Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and second-round pass rusher Cashius Howell, among others.

If the key Bengals can stay healthy, it's a squad that will be in contention for the AFC North title and a deep playoff run. Higgins has his sights set higher.

"Any other team's expectations, man: Win that [Super] Bowl. That's No. 1," he said when asked about the Bengals' team goals. "Other than that, man, just really finishing games at the end of the day. We've got to finish."

Related Content

news

Report: Malik Nabers underwent 'cleanup' procedure on injured knee; Giants hopeful WR will be ready Wk 1

The status of New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers for Week 1 remains a question mark as we press toward the summer.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Lions to host Bears to kick off Thanksgiving Day slate

When the Detroit Lions play for the 86th time on Thanksgiving Day, they will oppose a division rival for the fourth straight season as they host the Chicago Bears in a marquee Week 12 showdown.

news

Broncos' Nik Bonitto: 'Everybody would love' Von Miller reunion in Denver

Future Hall of Famer Von Miller has said he'd like to return to Denver, but is a reunion in the cards for a Broncos defense with a stellar rotation?

news

NFL Network: Dolphins, RB De'Von Achane agree to terms on four-year, $64 million extension

De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins have reached an agreement on a four-year, $64 million contract extension that includes $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Seahawks sign second-round safety Bud Clark

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Rams to host Packers in inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix

Jordan Love and the Packers will travel to face Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 25. The game will kick off Week 12, which also features the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader and Black Friday game.

news

Giants' Brian Burns embracing new role as defensive leader after Dexter Lawrence's exit

With Dexter Lawrence now in Cincinnati, New York Giants pass rusher Brian Burns is embracing his new role as a defensive leader heading into the 2026 season.

news

Patriots rookie LB Quintayvious Hutchins charged with domestic assault and battery

New England Patriots rookie linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins was charged with domestic assault and battery on a family/household member on Tuesday, according to Massachusetts court records.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, matchups for nine international games

On Wednesday, a day before the league's full regular-season schedule is released, matchups for all nine International Games -- across four continents and seven countries -- have been revealed.

news

Michael Penix Jr. throwing during Falcons' Phase 2 workouts as QB competition nears

The Falcons posted a video of Michael Penix Jr. tossing a pigskin on Tuesday. ESPN reported, via a team spokesman, that the QB is participating in Phase 2 of offseason work -- individual drills and group work.

news

Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik: Malik Willis 'can spin the ball all over the field'

The Miami Dolphins promoted OC Bobby Slowik in Jeff Hafley's first season. The former Kyle Shanahan assistant underscored that the "core tenet" of his scheme is a balanced approach.