Dexter Lawrence 'ecstatic' to join Bengals after trade from Giants: 'I have a fire in me'

With the trade, the Bengals decided they'd rather acquire a proven commodity capable of making an immediate difference instead of letting the draft play out in front of them, which included the risk of missing out on every premier defender worthy of their 10th overall selection.

The move made sense for both parties. Cincinnati is not in a position to risk missing out on adding a quality defensive starter, not after the Bengals' defensive struggles have directly contributed to their inability to return to the playoffs over the last three seasons. With quarterback Joe Burrow firmly in his prime, the time is now to strike on their potential.

In theory, adding a player of Lawrence's caliber should make the entire unit better. At 340 pounds, Lawrence's gap-plugging ability increases the likelihood Cincinnati's linebackers will be kept clean and free from blockers, enabling them to fill running lanes more consistently. Although he recorded just 0.5 sacks in 2025, Lawrence's prior production in the category (13.5 sacks between 2023 and 2024) suggest he is still able to make a difference as a pass-rusher, too, helping address another area of concern for the Bengals.

"He makes everybody's job easier," veteran defensive tackle B.J. Hill said. "Mine. (Jonathan) Allen's. Defensive ends. Linebackers. Safeties. Even the defensive coordinator's. Having him in the room is a plus, for sure."

"My first thought was how I'm going to help the young linebackers," Lawrence said. "Make their job easier. I know who I am and what I bring to a team. I know me being on the field with my presence is going to make a lot of people be better."

Lawrence's trade solves the persistent contract dispute he and the Giants were never able to solve and grants him a new opportunity to chase a goal greater than what New York was capable of realistically achieving over the last five years. New York, meanwhile, now owns two picks in the top 10, ideal ammunition for a team still building toward what the Giants hope is a brighter future.

In short, it's a win-win. Lawrence -- and Bengals fans -- couldn't be more pleased.