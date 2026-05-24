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GM Joe Hortiz: 'High' priority that safety Derwin James is lifetime Charger

Published: May 24, 2026 at 03:26 PM
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Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz wants to have safety Derwin James stay in Los Angeles.

During an interview this week on Up & Adams, Hortiz was asked by Kay Adams about the team's priority of having James remaining a Charger for life.

"It's high. It's high," Hortiz told Adams. "I've told the story, in Baltimore we had Derwin up there as the number one player on our board in that draft, you know, the number one player available when we were picking. And we took a trade back and he got picked. I said to him when I first met him, I'm like, 'Gosh, you should've been a Raven. We traded away from you, but I'm glad you're not because I'm here now.'

"He's such a special, special leader and person. Like Justin (Herbert), the talent is real and it's there, but the leader and motivator and energy he gives to everybody within the organization, throughout the entire building, it's so unique. One of the best I've ever been around in terms of leadership, talent and character."

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James, 29, signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension in 2022. He's currently entering the final year of his deal.

Since arriving in Los Angeles as a first-round pick in 2018, James has been a big presence in the Chargers' defense. In his rookie season, he made the first-team All-Pro roster and earned his first Pro Bowl nod with 105 tackles, six QB hits, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions in 16 games.

As James enters his eighth season in the NFL, the veteran safety is looking to secure another big pay day. He's definitely worthy of another contract for the Chargers. After sitting out the 2020 season due to a knee injury, James has made five Pro Bowl appearances in his first seven seasons with Los Angeles.

Whether that deal comes in the summer will remain to be seen but Hortiz has retained some notable players for the upcoming 2026 season. Defensive tackle Teair Tart signed a three-year deal, nine-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack is returning on a one-year pact, including vets like Denzel Perryman and Tony Jefferson are running it back for another season in Los Angeles.

With the Chargers beginning minicamp June 16-18, it's possible Hortiz and James can get a deal before the safety puts on football pads in the summer.

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