GM Joe Hortiz: 'High' priority that safety Derwin James is lifetime Charger

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz wants to have safety Derwin James stay in Los Angeles.

During an interview this week on Up & Adams, Hortiz was asked by Kay Adams about the team's priority of having James remaining a Charger for life.

"It's high. It's high," Hortiz told Adams. "I've told the story, in Baltimore we had Derwin up there as the number one player on our board in that draft, you know, the number one player available when we were picking. And we took a trade back and he got picked. I said to him when I first met him, I'm like, 'Gosh, you should've been a Raven. We traded away from you, but I'm glad you're not because I'm here now.'