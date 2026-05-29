Does Nick think brother Joey will join him on 49ers? 'I don't think he's thinking too much about football'

Joey Bosa, set to turn 31 on July 11, is coming off his 10th NFL season. He tallied 29 tackles and five sacks for the Buffalo Bills after nine seasons with the Chargers, who drafted him third overall in 2016. Though he played 15 of a possible 17 games last season, he played in just 28 of a possible 51 over the previous three years combined, with injuries mounting on an annual basis.

The five-time Pro Bowler also earned north of $150 million in his career, according to Over the Cap. With a banged-up body and a bulked-up bank account, perhaps it's the end of the line for the older Bosa brother.

Nick, on the other hand, told reporters he was "pretty far along" in his ACL recovery, having played in just three games last season.

Taken second overall by the 49ers in 2019, Nick could be the only Bosa playing in the NFL this fall.