Does Nick think brother Joey will join him on 49ers? 'I don't think he's thinking too much about football'

Might 2026 finally be the year the Bosas brotherly pass-rushing duo unites on an NFL field as members of the San Francisco 49ers?
It could be more likely that Nick Bosa and older brother Joey will get together on the links sooner than they meet at the quarterback.
"Yeah, I think he's working on his golf game right now," Nick said Thursday. "I don't think he's thinking too much about football."
Nick was asked if he had any notion about Joey's future plans, such as signing with the Niners or retiring. Aside from seemingly shutting down ideas that the Bosas could play together for the first time since high school at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, the comment also suggests big bro Joey could be contemplating retirement.
Joey Bosa, set to turn 31 on July 11, is coming off his 10th NFL season. He tallied 29 tackles and five sacks for the Buffalo Bills after nine seasons with the Chargers, who drafted him third overall in 2016. Though he played 15 of a possible 17 games last season, he played in just 28 of a possible 51 over the previous three years combined, with injuries mounting on an annual basis.
The five-time Pro Bowler also earned north of $150 million in his career, according to Over the Cap. With a banged-up body and a bulked-up bank account, perhaps it's the end of the line for the older Bosa brother.
Nick, on the other hand, told reporters he was "pretty far along" in his ACL recovery, having played in just three games last season.
Taken second overall by the 49ers in 2019, Nick could be the only Bosa playing in the NFL this fall.
That's just speculation, of course, as Joey could may hit the links and join a pass-rush-needy squad after the dog days of training camp have burned away.