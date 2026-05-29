RB Rico Dowdle looks forward to new opportunity with Steelers upon reuniting with Mike McCarthy

Dallas responded in the same fashion it treated the coach who believed in him, dismissing Dowdle's viability as a key part of the Cowboys' future. Dowdle received the message and walked in free agency to Carolina, where he encountered similar skepticism that dissipated only after he was needed most when starter Chuba Hubbard went down with an injury. Dowdle exploded, racking up 206 yards in his first start, then followed that up with a 30-carry, 183-yard outing in a win over his old team.

That production should have been enough to earn Dowdle a firm place in coach Dave Canales' offensive lineup. It didn't, and after being shoved back into the shadows of a backup role, Dowdle found himself seeking employment again in 2026.

That's when McCarthy's Steelers dialed him, forming a two-headed backfield that balances Jaylen Warren's physical running style -- the "thunder" to Dowdle's "lightning" -- with Dowdle's explosive nature.

It's exactly how running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung described their pairing Thursday.

"It's a 'Thunder and Lightning' type of atmosphere with those two guys," Chinyoung said. "Both of them have the ability to do multiple things from a scheme standpoint, and they're interchangeable."

Dowdle will find a kindred spirit in Warren, a fellow undrafted runner who fought his way out of irrelevance into a priority role in the NFL. The same grit and determination that propelled their NFL journeys will now power the backfield in Pittsburgh under McCarthy, a coach who appreciates a quality player regardless of draft status.

As Dowdle sees it, he couldn't have found a better next step on his NFL road.