 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

RB Rico Dowdle looks forward to new opportunity with Steelers upon reuniting with Mike McCarthy

Published: May 29, 2026 at 08:23 AM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

When the story of Rico Dowdle's career is written, it will be one of a running back who was wanted by one coach when most everyone else overlooked him.

He's ecstatic to reunite with that coach, Mike McCarthy, in Pittsburgh -- a partnership his mother saw coming months ago.

"She called me and said, 'You're going to Pittsburgh,'" Dowdle said Thursday, via the Associated Press. "Like, soon as he got hired, that's the first thing she said."

Although it didn't immediately bear fruit, perhaps their partnership was a product of destiny.

Dowdle's NFL journey began as a spell back in Dallas, where he eventually rose to prominence in the wake of the departures of two teammates, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, in consecutive seasons. In his first and only true opportunity to prove his worth, Dowdle capitalized, registering career-high marks in rushing yards (1,079), receptions (39), receiving touchdowns (three) and to that point, rushing scores (two) in 2024, his fourth and final season with the Cowboys.

Related Links

Dallas responded in the same fashion it treated the coach who believed in him, dismissing Dowdle's viability as a key part of the Cowboys' future. Dowdle received the message and walked in free agency to Carolina, where he encountered similar skepticism that dissipated only after he was needed most when starter Chuba Hubbard went down with an injury. Dowdle exploded, racking up 206 yards in his first start, then followed that up with a 30-carry, 183-yard outing in a win over his old team.

That production should have been enough to earn Dowdle a firm place in coach Dave Canales' offensive lineup. It didn't, and after being shoved back into the shadows of a backup role, Dowdle found himself seeking employment again in 2026.

That's when McCarthy's Steelers dialed him, forming a two-headed backfield that balances Jaylen Warren's physical running style -- the "thunder" to Dowdle's "lightning" -- with Dowdle's explosive nature.

It's exactly how running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung described their pairing Thursday.

"It's a 'Thunder and Lightning' type of atmosphere with those two guys," Chinyoung said. "Both of them have the ability to do multiple things from a scheme standpoint, and they're interchangeable."

Dowdle will find a kindred spirit in Warren, a fellow undrafted runner who fought his way out of irrelevance into a priority role in the NFL. The same grit and determination that propelled their NFL journeys will now power the backfield in Pittsburgh under McCarthy, a coach who appreciates a quality player regardless of draft status.

As Dowdle sees it, he couldn't have found a better next step on his NFL road.

"We got two guys who can go out there and do the job at a high level," Dowdle said. "The coaches will decide how that goes. And I just come out here and put my best foot forward each day and let the rest take care of itself."

Related Content

news

Report: Steelers part ways with special teams assistant Derius Swinton II due to violation of club policy

Pittsburgh has parted ways with special teams assistant Derius Swinton II due to a violation of club policy, according to ESPN.

news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud on looming contract extension entering 2026: 'I think I've held my bargain up'

Texans QB C.J. Stroud is only focused on improving in 2026 following a catastrophic end to last season, but he also maintains his belief that he's earned a contract extension in Houston.

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey shrugs off workload concerns entering age-30 season

As Christian McCaffrey approaches his 30th birthday next week, the San Francisco 49ers RB isn't concerned with his durability after leading the NFL in touches last season.

news

Does Nick think brother Joey will join him on 49ers? 'I don't think he's thinking too much about football'

Nick Bosa was asked Thursday if he had any notion about older brother Joey's future plans, such as signing with the Niners or retiring. Aside from seemingly shutting down ideas that the Bosas could play together for the first time since high school, Nick also seemed to suggest Joey could be hanging it up.

news

Jaguars' Travis Hunter fine with questions over two-way role: It's been talked about 'my whole career'

It might be Travis Hunter's second NFL season that he's approaching, but the questions are still much the same. Can the Heisman Trophy winner truly produce on both sides of the ball at the pro level?

news

Matthew Stafford's approach unchanged by Rams' selection of Ty Simpson

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford told reporters Thursday he completely understands Los Angeles using a first-round pick on Ty Simpson, stating he'll answer any questions the rookie has but is focused on getting ready for another season helming the team.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 'good spot' with knee rehab, hopes to be ready by Week 1

Currently rehabbing a major knee injury that ended his 2025 season, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke Thursday from OTAs after taking part in a limited capacity and remains optimistic while also tempering expectations when it comes to being ready for Week 1.

news

Bears HC Ben Johnson: 'I'm buying Luther Burden stock right now'

If fantasy footballers are looking for a little insider trading in May, they need not look further than the Chicago Bears head coach. Ben Johnson sang the praises of Luther Burden III on Thursday, giving credence to a potential breakout for the wide receiver.

news

NFL Network: Giants QB Jaxson Dart addressed team during meeting to discuss introduction of President Trump

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart addressed teammates during a Tuesday meeting to discuss his introduction of President Donald Trump at an event last week in Suffern, New York, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players set for Sunday, Aug. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Jayden Daniels loves new OC David Blough's offense, aims to avoid injury in Year 3

Following a sophomore slump that featured multiple injuries, Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels expressed his love for new OC David Blough's offense and expressed his desire to stay healthy