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Niners RB Christian McCaffrey shrugs off workload concerns entering age-30 season

Published: May 29, 2026 at 08:42 AM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Christian McCaffrey is known as a man capable of doing it all.

He handles roughly 250 carries per season (when healthy). He catches an average of 95 passes per year. He even moonlights as country music star Zach Bryan's pianist when he's not busy being a professional football player.

As McCaffrey approaches his 30th birthday next week, some might understandably be concerned about how much tread McCaffrey has left on his tires, especially after the running back posted a league-leading 413-touch regular season (plus another 37 in the playoffs) in 2025. From McCaffrey's vantage point, those worries are exaggerated. He's built for -- and prepares for -- the workload.

"I've been dealing with those questions for nine years," McCaffrey said Thursday, via ESPN. "I think the workload in our sport is really monitored in practice, not in games. We play 17 regular-season games a year and everybody's livelihoods are on the line. I would say on Sunday you've got to do whatever it takes to win and that's not a coach's job. You don't tell the 3-point shooter you only get six 3s today.

"So much of it is rhythmic and it's my job to put my body in the best position I can to go out there and play and I think everything else can be monitored during the week or with a practice schedule or certain ways you train, whatever it may be. But when it comes to game days, I like to think you prepare yourself for playing every snap."

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McCaffrey certainly fulfilled the expectation set by such preparation in 2025, serving as the engine of San Francisco's offense. After an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, McCaffrey bounced back to produce a 311-carry, 1,202-yard, 10-touchdown season on the ground and chipped in 102 catches for 924 yards and seven receiving scores.

When it came to scoring, San Francisco leaned heavily on McCaffrey, who led the 49ers in both rushing and receiving yards. He finished just 76 yards shy of his second career 1,000 rushing yard and 1,000 receiving yard season, a remarkable accomplishment for a back who barely registered a blip on the radar the year prior and had to fight to earn all three feet of every yard gained in 2025.

The dreaded 30-year-old mark arrives next week, though, and while McCaffrey has proven himself as a uniquely skilled, physical and explosive back throughout his career, the seasons interrupted by injury -- three games played in 2020, seven games played in 2021 and four games played in 2024 -- give legitimate reason for 49ers fans to worry another difficult season could be in the cards for McCaffrey, especially after he handled such a massive workload in 2025.

Fortunately, McCaffrey should find the going a little easier in San Francisco's offense in 2026. The 49ers added future Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans in the offseason, signed speedster Christian Kirk and drafted De'Zhaun Stribling, swiftly rebuilding much of the receiving corps. If anything, McCaffrey might not attract quite as much attention as he did in 2025 thanks to their presence.

Coach Kyle Shanahan certainly likes what he's seen from Evans so far.

"I mean, Mike's a Hall-of-Fame receiver, so his experience of the game, what he has done in this league, just the respect he's earned that's different," Shanahan said. "I haven't had many guys like that except for [former NFL WR] Andre Johnson and [former NFL WR] Julio [Jones] just with the career he's had so far. And just what's unique about Mike is his get-off, how he can attack down the field and I've never been around a guy that is that tall with that long of arms, the competitor he is. So, I'm excited to have the person in our offense and the talent."

NFL teams can never have too much talent, which rings especially true in San Francisco, where injuries have decimated the 49ers in recent years and tested their depth beyond predictable measure.

The 49ers will hope to avoid such tests in 2026. McCaffrey, meanwhile, will prepare for whatever is asked of him.

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