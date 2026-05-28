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NFL Network: Giants QB Jaxson Dart addressed team during meeting to discuss introduction of President Trump

Published: May 28, 2026 at 12:10 PM
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Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart addressed teammates during a Tuesday meeting to discuss his introduction of President Donald Trump at an event last week in Suffern, New York, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday, per sources.

Rapoport added that veterans Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jameis Winston also spoke during the meeting as the team worked to put the issue behind the team and move forward. ESPN.com reported that among the meeting's topics was to keep issues "internal" and to not make them public.

Dart's appearance at last Friday's event for New York Rep. Mike Lawler led to a response on social media from Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter.

"Thought this s--- was AI, what we doing man," Carter wrote on Saturday in a post on X that has since been deleted.

Carter's public comment drew attention over the weekend, but he later posted that he and Dart were "good."

"We spoke earlier as Men," Carter wrote on X, per ESPN. "Yall can keep yall narratives."

Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor also posted Saturday on social media that the "locker room is fine."

Dart and Carter were each selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dart, selected No. 25 overall, started 12 games for the Giants last season, throwing for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Carter, drafted third overall, logged 43 tackles with four sacks during his rookie campaign.

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