Broncos' Courtland Sutton won't mind losing any targets to Jaylen Waddle: 'I want to win games'

"I want to win games," Sutton said Thursday, per team transcript. "At the end of the day, I want to win games. I think last year, we saw what it would take for a selfless offense to be able to get to where we want to get to. I don't think that we have any individuals or personalities in our offense that are saying, 'Hey, I need this, I need that.' I think we have a bunch of guys that are willing to put their pride aside and say, 'What do I need to do for this team to be successful?' I think us seeing that last year, we got to see what that benefit is in terms of overall team success.