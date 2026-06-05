Lions' Dan Campbell: Jahmyr Gibbs is 'going to be our bell cow'

Gibbs said not having Montgomery around and being the clear lead back isn't odd.

"It's not weird anymore," Gibbs said. "It was weird, like when we first got back. But now I'm pretty much used to it."

He'll get used to being on the field almost every snap. The Lions added Isiah Pacheco as a sub who can run angry, but his contract -- one year, $1.81 million -- underscores how little Detroit expects to use its backup.

Gibbs will see a huge number of touches and the overwhelming bulk of the carries and is the best receiving option out of the backfield. The Lions should give him the Christian McCaffrey treatment in 2026.

The 24-year-old is on the verge of a payday, one that could reset the running back market. However, Gibbs said he isn't worried about reaching an extension ahead of the season.

"I'm worried about the team. I'm just tryna hoop right now," he said. "I let my agent and (general manager) Brad (Holmes) do all that -- or whoever does it up there, I don't know. But I just let him do that and I just be out here."