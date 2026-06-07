Former walk-on Greg Dulcich could be top target for Malik Willis in Dolphins reclamation project

Over his first two seasons with Denver, Dulcich played in a combined 12 games. He made his way to the New York Giants in during the 2024 season, but played in just nine total games for the Broncos and Big Blue in that campaign.

Eventually heading south to Miami in 2025, Dulcich didn't play his first game of the season until Week 8 and didn't see a target until the following week. Over the final nine games of the season, Dulcich tallied 26 catches for 335 yards and a score while averaging 12.9 yards per catch. His sustained production down the stretch resulted in him getting re-signed to a rebuilding Dolphins squad under a new regime.

One of the leaders of the new regime, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, is on the record that he views Dulcich as a breakout candidate.

Though Dulcich's time last year was spent catching balls from Tua Tagovailoa and Quinn Ewers, it's his quick chemistry with Malik Willis that's carried the offseason buzz through organized team activities.

The two are 2020 draftmates, with Dulcich taken 80th overall and Willis falling to the Tennessee Titans six picks later in the third round. Previoulsy, had shared the same field at the Senior Bowl, Dulcich easily growing to appreciate the strong arm flexed by his quarterback.

"We played at the Senior Bowl together. We had that little connection which was cool, and when you got a great quarterback like Malik, he does a good job of learning everyone's tendencies really quickly," Dulcich said. "He knows how you're going to run a route just because he's got great football IQ and he's a great player."

It's not arduous to draw parallels between Willis, 27, and Dulcich, 26.

Taken within six picks of each other in the third round of the 2022 draft, Liberty product Willis and UCLA alum Dulcich are each on their third NFL teams, both having showcased enough impressive play in limited opportunities last season to garner larger opportunities with the Dolphins in 2026.

"He could always rip it, so that's similar," Dulcich said of how Willis at the Senior Bowl compares to Willis in Miami. "Yeah, that's the same sort of stuff, and he's always had that confidence and swagger so yeah, it's cool."

In two seasons under Matt LaFleur with the Green Bay Packers, Willis resurrected his career when called on to fill in for Jordan Love.

He signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal to join the Dolphins and captain them through the rough waters ahead, a product of taking on a tidal wave of dead money after releasing Tagovailoa.

Second – or third chances – aren't foreign for this Dolphins roster, which is facing low expectations from outside the building for the season ahead. That's fine by Dulcich, the former walk-on looking to walk tall and make the most of his and Willis' opportunity.

"We got some pieces, man," Dulcich said. "I'm excited about it. We got guys that can go. I alluded to it earlier, everyone's hungry and just excited to go out there and fly around and make plays."