 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Former walk-on Greg Dulcich could be top target for Malik Willis in Dolphins reclamation project

Published: Jun 07, 2026 at 12:11 PM
Author Image
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

As a former walk-on at UCLA, Greg Dulcich knows about biding his time, making the most of his chances when he gets them and believing in himself regardless of the situation.

His time at UCLA equated to a third-round selection with the Denver Broncos in 2022, but the going's hardly been easy since Dulcich joined the NFL ranks.

Perhaps a similar road is winding in front of him, as he's dealt with injuries, an array of uniforms and might well have found himself finally able to fulfill his potential as a top target tight end.

"You got to know the player that you are," Dulcich said, via team transcript, this past week, comparing his time as a walk-on with the Bruins particularly to his time spent last year as a member of the Dolphins practice squad. "You got to keep that confidence, and when you get your opportunities, you just got to take them. So been very fortunate and certainly grateful for the opportunities that I've had."

Over his last two seasons at UCLA from 2020-2021, Dulcich racked up 68 receptions for 1,242 yards, 10 touchdowns and averaged 18.3 yards per catch. The latter statistic is no doubt the one that jumps out most. The long-locked Southern California native's big-play potential is among the best in the NFL at the tight end position.

The looming question is can he fulfill that potential on a consistent basis if he gets the playing time and targets.

Related Links

Over his first two seasons with Denver, Dulcich played in a combined 12 games. He made his way to the New York Giants in during the 2024 season, but played in just nine total games for the Broncos and Big Blue in that campaign.

Eventually heading south to Miami in 2025, Dulcich didn't play his first game of the season until Week 8 and didn't see a target until the following week. Over the final nine games of the season, Dulcich tallied 26 catches for 335 yards and a score while averaging 12.9 yards per catch. His sustained production down the stretch resulted in him getting re-signed to a rebuilding Dolphins squad under a new regime.

One of the leaders of the new regime, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, is on the record that he views Dulcich as a breakout candidate.

Though Dulcich's time last year was spent catching balls from Tua Tagovailoa and Quinn Ewers, it's his quick chemistry with Malik Willis that's carried the offseason buzz through organized team activities.

The two are 2020 draftmates, with Dulcich taken 80th overall and Willis falling to the Tennessee Titans six picks later in the third round. Previoulsy, had shared the same field at the Senior Bowl, Dulcich easily growing to appreciate the strong arm flexed by his quarterback.

"We played at the Senior Bowl together. We had that little connection which was cool, and when you got a great quarterback like Malik, he does a good job of learning everyone's tendencies really quickly," Dulcich said. "He knows how you're going to run a route just because he's got great football IQ and he's a great player."

It's not arduous to draw parallels between Willis, 27, and Dulcich, 26.

Taken within six picks of each other in the third round of the 2022 draft, Liberty product Willis and UCLA alum Dulcich are each on their third NFL teams, both having showcased enough impressive play in limited opportunities last season to garner larger opportunities with the Dolphins in 2026.

"He could always rip it, so that's similar," Dulcich said of how Willis at the Senior Bowl compares to Willis in Miami. "Yeah, that's the same sort of stuff, and he's always had that confidence and swagger so yeah, it's cool."

In two seasons under Matt LaFleur with the Green Bay Packers, Willis resurrected his career when called on to fill in for Jordan Love.

He signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal to join the Dolphins and captain them through the rough waters ahead, a product of taking on a tidal wave of dead money after releasing Tagovailoa.

Second – or third chances – aren't foreign for this Dolphins roster, which is facing low expectations from outside the building for the season ahead. That's fine by Dulcich, the former walk-on looking to walk tall and make the most of his and Willis' opportunity.

"We got some pieces, man," Dulcich said. "I'm excited about it. We got guys that can go. I alluded to it earlier, everyone's hungry and just excited to go out there and fly around and make plays."

Miami kicks off the 2026 season Sept. 13 at the Las Vegas Raiders.

Related Content

news

Maxx Crosby focused on recovery, moving on with Raiders after nixed trade: 'Water under the bridge'

Maxx Crosby getting traded to the Ravens was a colossal transaction that grew more monumental when it collapsed after Baltimore canceled it, Crosby returned to the Raiders and the league was left scratching its collective head. Some three months later, Crosby has turned the page on the craziness.

news

Will Anderson says Texans 'most definitely' have title aspirations: 'We've got Super Bowl-caliber players all over the field'

Will Anderson and the Texans have advanced to the Divisional Round three straight seasons, but the elite pass rusher "most definitely" has Super Bowl expectations this year.

news

Historical pairing of Jared Verse, Carson Schwesinger to lead Browns defense in post-Myles Garrett era

Jared Verse, the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, will join Cleveland linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year, making the Browns the first team to roster defensive rookies of the year from each of the last two seasons since the AP began awarding DROTY in 1967.

news

Cowboys aim to improve pass rush with depth and without star edge

As the Cowboys enter the 2026 season aiming to turn around a sputtering defense, they will tackle that effort sans a bona fide standout pass rusher. That's OK by head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

news

Brandon Aiyuk delivers message in video post, calls 49ers 'little-a-- boys,' tells them to 'stop running from the bill'

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has not played since Week 7 of the 2024 season and is on the team's reserve/left squad list, spoke for the first time since he was placed on the list Dec. 13.

news

Broncos' Courtland Sutton won't mind losing any targets to Jaylen Waddle: 'I want to win games'

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is much more concerned with winning games than seeing the same number of targets after Jaylen Waddle's addition.

news

Steelers coaches compare Jalen Ramsey to Charles Woodson as DB prepares for versatile role

Steelers coaches Mike McCarthy and Joe Whitt Jr. recognize some of Charles Woodson in Jalen Ramsey, and they're excited to see what Pittsburgh can get from using the versatile defensive back in a variety of ways.

news

Denzel Ward wants to stay put after Myles Garrett trade: 'I love playing for the Cleveland Browns'

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward reiterated his commitment to Cleveland on Saturday in the wake of the Myles Garrett trade.

news

Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp 'never for a second' considered retiring after Super Bowl win

Winning his second Super Bowl could have served as a fitting exclamation point on the end of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp's stellar career. The only problem is he's not nearly done yet.

news

Josh Hines-Allen aims to help Jaguars avoid one-hit wonder label: 'We want more' than division title

The Jaguars found success in 2025. After years of proving unable to stack winning seasons, pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen has no intentions of letting Jacksonville enter the new campaign with any feelings of contentment.

news

'Madden NFL 27' cover star Caleb Williams eager to 'win as many games as possible' with Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, cover star of "Madden NFL 27," aims to compile more wins in 2026 after his second season ended in the Divisional Round.