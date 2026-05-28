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Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 'good spot' with knee rehab, hopes to be ready by Week 1

Published: May 28, 2026 at 03:43 PM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Patrick Mahomes is back on the field but not yet 100% ready to return.

In fact, it might be some time until the two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is fully prepared to play. Mahomes spoke Thursday after taking part in the Chiefs' OTA session in a limited capacity and remained optimistic while also tempering expectations.

"As a competitor, I want to be out there with my guys," Mahomes said. "I know that's still a long ways away. So, all I can do is execute the day, and do whatever I can to get better that day and we've done that up until now. We've set these checkpoints, these goals of where I want to be at and I've gotten to those goals. Now, I got to continue to do that at the right pace.

"I want to play. I don't want to miss games as much as possible. I know it's not all my control. It's in God's control at some point, but I'm going to give myself a chance by the way I work to be the best I can be. I'm in a good spot now compared to where some people thought, but I thought I was going to be here. It's just doing what I'm supposed to do every single day, and hopefully that gives me a chance to be out there with the guys whenever we start the season."

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Mahomes suffered his season-ending knee injury in December, just three weeks before the end of a campaign that saw the Chiefs fail to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014. He underwent surgery to repair his knee the next day, placing him on an uncertain timetable entering 2026.

The mere fact Mahomes was able to participate in any capacity this week represents progress. As he noted, Mahomes is at a point on his journey he expected to reach by late May, and coach Andy Reid was satisfied by the progress Mahomes has made since December, the result of Mahomes having "busted his tail to put himself in this position."

The goal, Mahomes said, is to be on the field for Week 1 when the Chiefs host the reigning AFC West champion Denver Broncos in prime time at Arrowhead Stadium. Still, that doesn't guarantee he'll be ready for Week 1, which means the Chiefs may need to prepare Justin Fields, Chris Oladokun or rookie Garrett Nussmeier to fill in temporarily.

Whenever Mahomes returns, he'll only do so with the full confidence he can be at his best.

"I'm going to be honest with you, I know that whenever I get out there on the field and I feel like I can be Patrick Mahomes, I'll be Patrick Mahomes," he said. "I've never not felt like 100 percent; even when I have a sprained ankle I feel like I'm 100 percent of what I can be. So, I'm going to have that mindset when I get on the field, and when I get on the field, I'm going to be myself. I'm not going to hold back."

If his wildly successful career has earned him anything beyond hardware, it's the faith of his teammates, who see his latest challenge as nothing but more proof of his exceptionalism.

"Nothing surprises me in terms of what he does every single day," Chiefs guard Trey Smith said, via A to Z Sports' Charles Goldman.

Hopefully, Mahomes continues to stack positive days and exceeds expectations on his road back to the starting lineup.

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