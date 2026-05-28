Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 'good spot' with knee rehab, hopes to be ready by Week 1

Mahomes suffered his season-ending knee injury in December, just three weeks before the end of a campaign that saw the Chiefs fail to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014. He underwent surgery to repair his knee the next day, placing him on an uncertain timetable entering 2026.

The mere fact Mahomes was able to participate in any capacity this week represents progress. As he noted, Mahomes is at a point on his journey he expected to reach by late May, and coach Andy Reid was satisfied by the progress Mahomes has made since December, the result of Mahomes having "busted his tail to put himself in this position."

The goal, Mahomes said, is to be on the field for Week 1 when the Chiefs host the reigning AFC West champion Denver Broncos in prime time at Arrowhead Stadium. Still, that doesn't guarantee he'll be ready for Week 1, which means the Chiefs may need to prepare Justin Fields, Chris Oladokun or rookie Garrett Nussmeier to fill in temporarily.

Whenever Mahomes returns, he'll only do so with the full confidence he can be at his best.

"I'm going to be honest with you, I know that whenever I get out there on the field and I feel like I can be Patrick Mahomes, I'll be Patrick Mahomes," he said. "I've never not felt like 100 percent; even when I have a sprained ankle I feel like I'm 100 percent of what I can be. So, I'm going to have that mindset when I get on the field, and when I get on the field, I'm going to be myself. I'm not going to hold back."

If his wildly successful career has earned him anything beyond hardware, it's the faith of his teammates, who see his latest challenge as nothing but more proof of his exceptionalism.

"Nothing surprises me in terms of what he does every single day," Chiefs guard Trey Smith said, via A to Z Sports' Charles Goldman.