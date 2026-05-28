Commanders' Jayden Daniels loves new OC David Blough's offense, aims to avoid injury in Year 3

One area in which Daniels can improve is availability. Multiple injuries robbed Daniels of 10 games in 2025, and while health setbacks can often be nothing more than a matter of bad luck, Daniels' absences proved how valuable he was to the Commanders, a team that reached the NFC Championship Game in 2024 and fell all the way to 5-12 in 2025.

It's an experience Daniels hopes he won't have to endure again anytime soon.

"I mean, it sucked," Daniels said. "I wouldn't say it was what I wanted or it was fun for me, because I love football. But the passion didn't change. It made it more kind of, like, I guess, a miserable feeling not being able to go out there and do what I've got to do on a daily basis with having setbacks."

Washington is running it back with the same offensive line in 2026, but made a few additions that could help open up what was a remarkably stagnant offense last season. The Commanders signed tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, receiver Van Jefferson, brought back wideout Dyami Brown and added running back Rachaad White to the mix, supplying Daniels with more options.