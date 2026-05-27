 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Eagles stars maintaining focus despite 'if' of A.J. Brown trade still lingering

Published: May 27, 2026 at 04:13 PM
Author Image
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

A potential A.J. Brown trade has hung like a cloud over the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been absent during Philly's offseason program, including the first two days of organized team activities, as the outside world awaits the coming of June, at which point the wide receiver's 2026 dead money hit from a possible trade drops from $43.5 million to a far more digestible $16.4 million.

A post-June 1 trade being the likeliest result for the Eagles and Brown has long been an open secret. However, the rest of Philadelphia's roster must still prepare for the new campaign, and the team's biggest stars are intent to stay laser-focused on that task.

"I don't think we've really addressed it," running back Saquon Barkley said in his Wednesday news conference. "It's football. It's the National Football League. It's gonna be a hard time for me to say anything bad about A.J. Brown. I'm a big fan of A.J. Brown. One of my really good friends. One of my favorite teammates I've ever been around. Just respect him as a man.

"But this is a business. It's the NFL. If I'm not here, Jalen (Hurts) [is] not here, whoever's not here, the show goes on. That's how the NFL operates. You don't really address it. It's not really anything to be addressed. You just go about your work and keep getting better. Whatever happens, that's above my pay grade. I'm just focused on being the best player that I can be and also be the best leader that I can be for this team going into next season."

Related Links

Barkley and the Eagles have good reason to avoid distraction as much as possible.

Philly flopped in its Super Bowl defense during the 2025 season, falling into offensive disarray for much of the repeat effort and losing in the Wild Card Round. Barkley wasn't nearly the same difference maker he was on the way to winning 2024 Offensive Player of the Year. After running for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry during his inaugural Eagles season, his numbers fell to 1,140 rushing yards, seven TDs on the ground and a 4.1 yards-per-carry average last season. His rushing yards per game collapsed, from 125.3 to 71.3.

The passing offense under Jalen Hurts floundered, too, ranking 23rd in the league. Brown still had a team-leading 78 receptions for his fourth 1,000-yard receiving season in four tries with the Eagles, but he was constantly in the headlines for being disgruntled with either his role in the operation or Philadelphia's efficiency overall.

His chemistry, or lack thereof, with Hurts has been a frequent topic of conversation for several years now, but falling short of a championship instead of winning it all obviously cranks up the volume.

Like many times before, Hurts was asked Wednesday for his opinion on the Brown situation.

"I think for us, we're focused on learning the offense," Hurts said. "It really doesn't change in terms of our approach to improve. There's an 'if,' obviously been a lingering thing, but nothing can replace all the greatness that we achieved together."

The QB also cleared up that he and Brown are still on good terms: "Nothing's changed since we last spoke at the end of the season. We're really good. I saw how beautiful the pictures came out at his wedding. I'm very happy for him and his wife and his family."

Regardless of the bonds that exist and successes achieved together, none of that matters on May 27, with a possible trade still looming and the Eagles starting to gear up at OTAs.

Philadelphia is intent on getting back on track, which right now involves mastering the install of offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's new system and getting young players such as first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon up to speed -- not getting bogged down in hypotheticals.

Hurts and Barkley are setting a tone of controlling the controllables, hoping it eventually leads to exerting control over the rest of the league in the season ahead.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) 'absolutely' expects to be ready Week 1

Colts QB Daniel Jones told reporters on Wednesday that he "absoutely" expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says offseason changes, new coaching staff like 'a breath of fresh air'

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson address reporters for the first time this offseason, saying all of the changes within the franchise were like "a breath of fresh air."

news

Javon Kinlaw goes into expletive-laden rant while hyping up Commanders' D-line

After fielding one of the oldest rosters and worst defenses in the NFL in 2025, Washington spent the offseason rebuilding its defensive line. Javon Kinlaw took notice.

news

Josh Jacobs released from custody after arrest; Brown County D.A. not ready to formally charge Packers RB

Packers running back Josh Jacobs was released from police custody in Wisconsin on Wednesday after the Brown County District Attorney's Office said it was not "prepared to make a formal charging decision" following Jacobs' arrest on Tuesday.

news

Travis Kelce joins MLB's Cleveland Guardians as minority owner

Travis Kelce, the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end and Cleveland Heights, Ohio native joined the Cleveland Guardians' ownership group in a minority capacity, the MLB team announced Wednesday.

news

Bills DC Jim Leonhard envisions 'really disruptive' Ed Oliver in new defensive system

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard believes defensive tackle Ed Oliver's best days are ahead of him now that he's playing in Buffalo's new system.

news

NFL Network: Matthew Stafford's revised deal sets clear roadmap for reigning MVP, Rams

The NFL MVP's new deal with the Rams includes rolling guarantee triggers after the 2026 and 2027 seasons, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, creating annual decision deadlines for both parties.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys WR Parris Campbell retires; Bills sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Alex Singleton: 'We want to be the best Broncos defense in history'

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton's 2025 season was one of a kind for reasons one would never hope to realize, but he's in a much better place now and believes his team can reach rare air in 2026.

news

Packers RB Josh Jacobs arrested on five charges, including felony strangulation

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested Tuesday on five charges, including felony strangulation, and booked into Brown County (Wisconsin) Jail.

news

NFL Network: Chargers, S Derwin James agree to three-year, $75.6 million contract extension

General manager Joe Hortiz tabbed it a high priority that Derwin James remains a member of the Los Angeles Chargers for life. The Chargers and James took a colossal step forward in making that happen.