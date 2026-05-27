Eagles stars maintaining focus despite 'if' of A.J. Brown trade still lingering

Barkley and the Eagles have good reason to avoid distraction as much as possible.

Philly flopped in its Super Bowl defense during the 2025 season, falling into offensive disarray for much of the repeat effort and losing in the Wild Card Round. Barkley wasn't nearly the same difference maker he was on the way to winning 2024 Offensive Player of the Year. After running for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry during his inaugural Eagles season, his numbers fell to 1,140 rushing yards, seven TDs on the ground and a 4.1 yards-per-carry average last season. His rushing yards per game collapsed, from 125.3 to 71.3.

The passing offense under Jalen Hurts floundered, too, ranking 23rd in the league. Brown still had a team-leading 78 receptions for his fourth 1,000-yard receiving season in four tries with the Eagles, but he was constantly in the headlines for being disgruntled with either his role in the operation or Philadelphia's efficiency overall.

His chemistry, or lack thereof, with Hurts has been a frequent topic of conversation for several years now, but falling short of a championship instead of winning it all obviously cranks up the volume.

Like many times before, Hurts was asked Wednesday for his opinion on the Brown situation.

"I think for us, we're focused on learning the offense," Hurts said. "It really doesn't change in terms of our approach to improve. There's an 'if,' obviously been a lingering thing, but nothing can replace all the greatness that we achieved together."

The QB also cleared up that he and Brown are still on good terms: "Nothing's changed since we last spoke at the end of the season. We're really good. I saw how beautiful the pictures came out at his wedding. I'm very happy for him and his wife and his family."

Regardless of the bonds that exist and successes achieved together, none of that matters on May 27, with a possible trade still looming and the Eagles starting to gear up at OTAs.

Philadelphia is intent on getting back on track, which right now involves mastering the install of offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's new system and getting young players such as first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon up to speed -- not getting bogged down in hypotheticals.