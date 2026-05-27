Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) 'absolutely' expects to be ready Week 1 

Jones participated in individual drills in front of reporters on Wednesday, but was held out of 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 sessions. Last month, head coach Shane Steichen informed reporters that Jones was already throwing a football and performing drop backs six months after surgery.

Jones thrived in his first season with the Colts, completing 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns (eight interceptions) while forging an 8-5 record. Indy's hot start came to a crashing halt when Jones suffered a torn Achilles in Week 14, which perpetuated a seven-game losing streak to close 2025 out of the playoffs.

The Colts maintained their confidence in Jones despite the injury in the form of a two-year, $88 million deal this past offseason.