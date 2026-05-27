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Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) 'absolutely' expects to be ready Week 1 

Published: May 27, 2026 at 05:47 PM
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Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Good news continues to come regarding Daniel Jones' health as the Colts begin their voluntary offseason program.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday -- nearly seven months after suffering a torn Achilles -- Jones said he "absolutely" expects to be ready for Week 1.

"Definitely still work to be done and progress to be made," Jones said, via The Athletic's James Boyd. "So, I think it's just continuing to get stronger, continuing to run faster, cut harder. And progress, kind of, according to the program."

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Jones participated in individual drills in front of reporters on Wednesday, but was held out of 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 sessions. Last month, head coach Shane Steichen informed reporters that Jones was already throwing a football and performing drop backs six months after surgery.

Jones thrived in his first season with the Colts, completing 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns (eight interceptions) while forging an 8-5 record. Indy's hot start came to a crashing halt when Jones suffered a torn Achilles in Week 14, which perpetuated a seven-game losing streak to close 2025 out of the playoffs.

The Colts maintained their confidence in Jones despite the injury in the form of a two-year, $88 million deal this past offseason.

While Wednesday's update doesn't prove Jones is back to full health, the Colts quarterback appears to be raring to go for the season opener on Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.

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