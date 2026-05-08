Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter: 'Too soon' to decide on backup quarterback

Cooter noted that it's "still early" and "too soon" for either to claim the gig, as is the case with any backup role. But the Colts know there are a lot of eyeballs on the battle.

"I think with every position, may the best man win, so whether you're a starter or a primary backup or carving out a role for a certain spot or position that could help us on Sundays, we love competition. We preach competition," the Colts OC said. "If you earn something around here, you should take advantage of that with that role.

"We'll have a lot of reps as we go, and in the offseason and training camp, I'll be saying a lot of these same phrases to you, but these guys will be competing, and shoot, we want the guy who will best help the Colts in whatever competition he's in to win that thing, and we'll give them ample opportunity, as far as we go with reps and all that stuff."

Jones' career has been littered with various injuries, from ankle to hamstring to neck to knee to leg fracture to Achilles. Given that he's only played more than 14 games once in seven years, the chances are significant that the Colts will have to play their backup at some point this season. Since Indy is trying to get back to the postseason for the first time since COVID, one might suggest that a more stable backup is a priority.