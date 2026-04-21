Colts GM Chris Ballard on trade calls for Anthony Richardson: 'Nothing's come to fruition at this time'

Quarterback Anthony Richardson didn't report to the Indianapolis Colts voluntary offseason program following a trade request this offseason.
The move didn't come as a surprise to general manager Chris Ballard, who said Monday that Richardson is "still recovering a little bit" from the freak eye injury that ultimately ended the QB's 2025 season. Richardson has been cleared for activity and is "doing everything," according to Ballard.
Following the plan to retain Daniel Jones, Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in 2023, sought a trade heading into Year 4. It's a request that Ballard could grant if he gets the right offer, but the GM didn't slam the door shut to bringing Richardson back.
"We've had some calls, but nothing's come to fruition at this time," Ballard said, via the team's official website. "So at this point he's still an Indianapolis Colt."
The draft is one stepping stone in the Richardson trade saga. However, it's not a deadline, and the Colts would be wise to hold onto the QB if no legitimate offer materializes. It's always possible that an injury or other circumstance presents itself closer to training camp.
Ballard noted that Jones is on pace to return from a season-ending Achilles injury. However, it's not as if the Colts are flush with experience in the QB room behind the injured starter. Richardson has started 15 games in his injury-plagued, inconsistent three-year career -- zero in 2025. Riley Leonard, a sixth-rounder in 2025, started one game last season after the Colts were eliminated from postseason contention.
It's somewhat surprising that Ballard hasn't added a veteran to the mix, given Jones' rehab and Richardson's trade request. At least that gives Leonard a chance at a trove of reps this offseason as the club tries to develop him into a suitable backup.