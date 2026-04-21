Colts GM Chris Ballard on trade calls for Anthony Richardson: 'Nothing's come to fruition at this time'

The draft is one stepping stone in the Richardson trade saga. However, it's not a deadline, and the Colts would be wise to hold onto the QB if no legitimate offer materializes. It's always possible that an injury or other circumstance presents itself closer to training camp.

Ballard noted that Jones is on pace to return from a season-ending Achilles injury. However, it's not as if the Colts are flush with experience in the QB room behind the injured starter. Richardson has started 15 games in his injury-plagued, inconsistent three-year career -- zero in 2025. Riley Leonard, a sixth-rounder in 2025, started one game last season after the Colts were eliminated from postseason contention.