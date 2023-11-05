Giants QB Daniel Jones ruled out against Raiders with knee injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was ruled out against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a knee injury.

Jones, who just returned from a three-game absence with a neck injury, had his right knee buckle under him on a dropback at the end of the first quarter. He then went to the blue medical tent for evaluation before gingerly walking to the locker room.

He was 4 of 9 for 25 yards at the time of his departure.