Giants place TE Darren Waller (hamstring), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) on injured reserve

The Giants are getting quarterback Daniel Jones back after a three-game absence, but they're going to miss two important players for at least the next four weeks.

New York has placed Darren Waller and Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Waller, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, was already slated to miss a game for the first time as a Giant -- which happens to come against the team he made his lone Pro Bowl with, the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 31-year-old was a big-name signing in free agency for a Giants team coming off a surprise playoff berth, and even though both he and Big Blue have been underwhelming through eight games, it's a massive blow.

Waller has been the brightest spot in a dim operation that ranks 32nd in passing yards. He leads the team with 36 receptions and 384 yards.

He's one of three pass catchers to find the end zone, although he's done so just once and it didn't come until Week 7. Running back Saquon Barkley leads in that category with two, and Isaiah Hodgins is the only wideout with a TD reception thus far.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger will step into a starting role and be expected to step up, and Barkley could see even more work in the short passing game during Waller's absence.

While Waller's injury disrupts New York's starting lineup, Taylor going to IR with a rib injury is equally concerning.

He's a sturdy veteran behind Jones, who has already dealt with a neck injury this year. The journeyman QB has gone 1-2 in relief work, passing for 579 yards and two touchdowns on 57-of-87 passing in 2023.