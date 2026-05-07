Colts release CB Kenny Moore II after failing to work out trade

Moore was a key part of Indianapolis' defense under former coordinator Gus Bradley, signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Colts following a 2023 campaign that saw the veteran record 93 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defensed in 16 games. Moore followed that up with a similarly productive showing in 2024 (78 tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defensed), but Bradley was fired after the Colts' defense regressed to a 29th-place finish in 2024.