Colts release CB Kenny Moore II after failing to work out trade

Kenny Moore's desire to leave Indianapolis has been granted.
Following an unproductive trade request, the veteran cornerback was released by the Colts on Thursday.
A nine-year veteran with the Colts, Moore and the club agreed to seek a trade in early April, but were unable to find a suitable deal, leading to Thursday's parting of ways. The 2021 Pro Bowler's departure will save the Colts between $7 million (pre-June 1 designation) and $9.9 million (post-June 1) in salary cap space in 2026, depending on the timing.
Moore was a key part of Indianapolis' defense under former coordinator Gus Bradley, signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Colts following a 2023 campaign that saw the veteran record 93 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defensed in 16 games. Moore followed that up with a similarly productive showing in 2024 (78 tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defensed), but Bradley was fired after the Colts' defense regressed to a 29th-place finish in 2024.
After one season under new DC Lou Anarumo, Moore decided it was time to find a new NFL home. The soon-to-be 31-year-old will have the freedom to do so after Thursday's roster move.