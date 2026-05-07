 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Colts release CB Kenny Moore II after failing to work out trade

Published: May 07, 2026 at 02:17 PM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kenny Moore's desire to leave Indianapolis has been granted.

Following an unproductive trade request, the veteran cornerback was released by the Colts on Thursday.

A nine-year veteran with the Colts, Moore and the club agreed to seek a trade in early April, but were unable to find a suitable deal, leading to Thursday's parting of ways. The 2021 Pro Bowler's departure will save the Colts between $7 million (pre-June 1 designation) and $9.9 million (post-June 1) in salary cap space in 2026, depending on the timing.

Related Links

Moore was a key part of Indianapolis' defense under former coordinator Gus Bradley, signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Colts following a 2023 campaign that saw the veteran record 93 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defensed in 16 games. Moore followed that up with a similarly productive showing in 2024 (78 tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defensed), but Bradley was fired after the Colts' defense regressed to a 29th-place finish in 2024.

After one season under new DC Lou Anarumo, Moore decided it was time to find a new NFL home. The soon-to-be 31-year-old will have the freedom to do so after Thursday's roster move.

Related Content

news

Former Washington starting QB Taylor Heinicke retires at 33

Former Washington starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke announced on Instagram that he's retiring from the NFL at the age of 33 after sevens seasons in the league.

news

Cardinals raise $2 million for special needs organizations in Arizona

On Thursday, the Cardinals announced they raised $2 million from their inaugural Cardinals Climb: Hike for Special Needs and will disrupt the funds to 60 organizations across the state of Arizona.

news

NFL Network: Aaron Rodgers likely to play for Steelers in 2026; QB to visit Pittsburgh this weekend

Aaron Rodgers is likely to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources. The free-agent quarterback is expected to visit the team on Friday and into the weekend.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach knew 'immediately' after 2025 season that Travis Kelce would return

In the aftermath of the Chiefs' 2025 season, a lot of ink was spilled questioning whether future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce would return for a 14th season. Brett Veach could have saved the world some toner.

news

NFL news roundup: Sonny Styles to wear No. 52 with Commanders; Vikings request GM interviews

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rob Gronkowski: 2020 Buccaneers were 'best skill-set team' of my career

Rob Gronkowski played 11 NFL seasons, nine with the Patriots and two with the Buccaneers, winning four Lombardi Trophies. The 2020 Super Bowl squad in Tampa holds a special place among them.

news

Rams' Jared Verse: 'The only thing that can stop us is ourselves'

The Los Angeles Rams fell short to the Super Bowl champion Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. It marked the third time in three seasons that Sean McVay's squad came up shy of a Super Bowl.

news

Josh Downs ready to show Caleb Downs he's 'little brother' when Colts face Cowboys

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Caleb Downs, it set up a matchup between the rookie defensive back and Colts veteran receiver Josh Downs, his brother, in 2026.

news

Jaguars' James Gladstone: Travis Hunter is 'set to play both sides' but will see uptick in CB usage

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said second-year player Travis Hunter will continue to play on both sides of the ball in 2026 but can be expected to see an uptick in usage at cornerback.

news

Free-agent QB Russell Wilson weighing contract offer from Jets, opportunity as TV analyst

Russell Wilson told the New York Post on Wednesday that he received an offer from the New York Jets following a recent visit, but the veteran QB is debating on either playing this season or joining a television broadcast team.

news

NFL news roundup: Eagles promoting Adam Berry to assistant general manager

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.