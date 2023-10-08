Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out vs. Dolphins

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday's game versus the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury and has been ruled out.

Jones was injured after getting sacked by Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel early in the fourth quarter. Hit from the blindside, Jones' head and neck whipped back as he sustained Van Ginkel's hit.

Miami held a 31-13 lead at the time of Jones' exit.

Jones went to the locker room under his own power before being officially ruled out. He finished 14-of-20 passing for 119 yards and added 24 rushing yards to his day.

Tyrod Taylor entered the game for Jones and led the Giants to a drive that ended with a 51-yard field goal by Graham Gano﻿.