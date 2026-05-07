NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2026: Cowboys and Chargers will deliver! Beware of Rueben Bain Jr.

Performing this same exercise one year ago, I opened the file by imploring everyone to hop on the Patriots bandwagon. As I admitted at the time, that request felt wildly uncouth, seeing how the Pats dominated the first two decades of this millennium so thoroughly that they engendered enmity across the football world. But consecutive 4-13 seasons in 2023 and '24 dropped New England to the bottom of the AFC East, stripping the franchise of its “Evil Empire” might. Consequently, I pitched the Patriots as bye-low candidates in 2025, and they provided enormous returns, making it all the way to the Super Bowl.





So, here I am grabbing another lightning rod with both hands. The Cowboys bandwagon is always crowded, but it rarely delivers a fully satisfying ride. Coming off back-to-back losing campaigns, Dallas hasn’t made it past the Divisional Round in 30 years. But I’m ready to make the potentially grievous miscalculation that this year will be different. Why? Well, it starts with the Cowboys themselves.





Offensively, they just rode a resurgent Javonte Williams to a top-10 ground game, leading to a nice extension for the 1,200-yard rusher this offseason. With all five starters returning along the O-line, Dallas has the continuity to continue effectively pounding the rock. And that’s not even what this offense majors in. Having just signed the franchise tag, George Pickens will once again comprise one of the league’s best receiving duos with CeeDee Lamb, allowing Dak Prescott to bedevil defenses through the air once again. This could be the best offense in football. Dallas’ defense, of course, remains a work in progress, having bottomed out over the last two seasons. But I do like many of the fresh faces brought in this offseason, starting with hot new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Given that the former defensive backs coach just made Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell first-team All-Pros in Philadelphia, I’m fascinated to see what he can do with Caleb Downs, a first-round pick with the versatility and football IQ to bring everything together in Dallas’ defensive overhaul. And above all, Brian Schottenheimer feels like he has the right temperament to be the ringleader of the most valuable circus in sports.





This isn’t just about the 'Boys, though. My bullishness on Dallas is propelled by my simultaneous bearishness on the rest of the division. The Eagles just became the first team in more than two decades to win consecutive NFC East titles, but I’m pessimistic about a threepeat. A.J. Brown’s apparently on his way out, while Saquon Barkley is at risk of being worn out. Heading into his last season in his 20s, Barkley has racked up a whopping 828 touches over the past two years (postseason included), nearly 100 more than any other player. Meanwhile, I question whether the Commanders have done enough to support Jayden Daniels and I doubt the Giants are poised to seriously compete in Year 1 of the John Harbaugh era.





I like the Cowboys’ chances to win the NFC East and finally do some real damage in the playoffs.