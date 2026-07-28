 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL Network: Browns, CB Denzel Ward agree to two-year, $62.2 million extension

Published: Jul 28, 2026 at 05:44 PM Updated: Jul 28, 2026 at 06:17 PM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Denzel Ward is staying home.

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a two-year, $62.2 million extension with the five-time Pro Bowler, making Ward the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history for the second time in his career, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2018 draft out of Ohio State, Ward has established himself as a premier cover cornerback, blanketing top talents throughout the NFL in a defense that has proven to be Cleveland's strength in recent years. With eight NFL seasons under his belt and 104 passes defensed and 18 interceptions on his résumé, Ward's reputation has been cemented, as evidenced by his three consecutive Pro Bowl selections since 2023.

Related Links

When Cleveland traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason, some wondered whether it was the start of a fire sale that would include Ward. Browns leadership quickly denied such speculation and backed its words with dollars Tuesday, handing Ward his second extension since April 2022.

At 29 years old, it's possible this is Ward's last major extension. The new deal tacks on two years to a contract that had two years remaining (including 2026) while vaulting Ward up the salary charts and slightly past Rams corner Trent McDuffie, whose own four-year, $124 million extension pays him an annual average of $31 million.

Though it's far from certain he'll retire as a Brown, Ward will spend the majority of his career in Cleveland, a city less than 25 miles away from his hometown of Macedonia, Ohio.

Related Content

news

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak: Kirk Cousins will begin camp as QB1, will get 'a ton of reps'

Las Vegas Raiders HC Klint Kubiak told reporters on Tuesday that Kirk Cousins will start off as the team's starting quarterback when they begin their first practice on Wednesday.

news

Report: Eagles make Jalen Carter highest-paid DT with four-year, $152 million extension

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing Jalen Carter to a four-year, $152 million contract that includes $106 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $160 million, which makes him the highest-paid DT in NFL history, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

news

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers says 'zero debate' 2026 will be final season in NFL

Aaron Rodgers hasn't had a change of heart in the last two months: His 2026 season with the Steelers will be his last in the NFL.

news

NFL news roundup: Baker Mayfield not expected to have deal by deadline of Buccaneers' first practice

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Vita Vea landing spots: Eight possible destinations for Buccaneers DT after trade request

Vita Vea requested a trade from the Buccaneers on Monday as contract talks stalled. Kevin Patra has identified seven team that could acquire the Pro Bowl defensive tackle, as well as the one that shouldn't deal him.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 50-47: Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen, Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell on rise

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

A.J. Brown has already learned '90 percent' of Patriots offense

Given the new offensive coordinators A.J. Brown has cycled through in his career, it should come as no surprise that he's picking up Patriots OC Josh McDaniels' scheme quickly.

news

Reigning OPOY Jaxon Smith-Njigba wants to be 'an upgraded version' of himself in 2026

Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards in 2025, the eighth-most all-time. The Seattle Seahawks receiver believes he can be even better in 2026.

news

Caleb Williams: Bears offense will be 'more entertaining' than 2025

The Chicago Bears offense took dramatic strides forward in Ben Johnson's first season. Caleb Williams sees even better things coming in 2026.

news

NFL Network: Two-time Pro Bowl DT Vita Vea requests trade from Buccaneers

Vita Vea, a two-time Pro Bowler, has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Packers president Ed Policy: No sale on Lambeau Field naming rights

Green Bay Packers president Ed Policy reiterated on Monday that the organization has no plans to sell the naming rights to its hallowed home.