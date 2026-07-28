NFL Network: Browns, CB Denzel Ward agree to two-year, $62.2 million extension

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a two-year, $62.2 million extension with the five-time Pro Bowler, making Ward the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history for the second time in his career, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2018 draft out of Ohio State, Ward has established himself as a premier cover cornerback, blanketing top talents throughout the NFL in a defense that has proven to be Cleveland's strength in recent years. With eight NFL seasons under his belt and 104 passes defensed and 18 interceptions on his résumé, Ward's reputation has been cemented, as evidenced by his three consecutive Pro Bowl selections since 2023.