Stefanski declined to speculate on when Penix might be cleared for full-time duty.

"I don't know the exact date on when that would happen,” he said. “All along as you can imagine, we have put total trust into Mike and the medical team and the doctor who performed his surgery. So I'm very, very comfortable with where we are and the plan that we have.

"Also, I know Mike, and he has the absolutely right attitude, which is he's gonna keep grinding on every single day and get better every single day. When that time comes, he'll be a part of those type of drills. In the meantime, he's working very, very hard, and he's working very hard in all aspects of what goes into playing quarterback.

"So yes, not in team drills, but I don't want to lose sight of what he's able to do in the building, in the weight room, out on the grass. So he's attacking this, and I appreciate that."

Penix told reporters later Wednesday that it could be weeks until he is fully cleared.

"I was told another four weeks possibly going into that next stage but at the same time it could be earlier," Penix said, via The Athletic.

Penix added: "To be honest I’ve been feeling really good. I feel like I can do everything, but I have to still be smart about it. I can’t afford to have somebody trip and fall and land on me right now."

Until both are healthy, the battle for the starting QB gig will be paused.

In addition to the top two quarterbacks starting camp injured, the Falcons released veteran Trevor Siemian with a non-football injury and signed 32-year-old Cooper Rush. Rush will join undrafted rookie Jack Strand as the QBs leading team drills early in camp.

It’s an ominous start for Stefanski’s first training camp in Flowery Branch.