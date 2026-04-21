NFL news roundup: Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) throwing football nearly six months after surgery

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INJURIES
- DT Nnamdi Madubuike underwent neck surgery last week and doctors believe he will be able to resume playing this season, per ESPN.
INJURIES
- QB Bryce Young told reporters Tuesday that no offseason procedures were needed on the ankle injury that bothered him throughout the 2025 season.
SIGNINGS
- QB Will Grier
OTHER NEWS
- OT Darnell Wright's fifth-year option was exercised, general manager Ryan Poles confirmed Tuesday. Poles said the team will work on a potential extension with Wright in the "near future."
INJURIES
- LB T.J. Edwards, who suffered a fractured fibula in Chicago's wild-card win over the Packers, told reporters Tuesday that his recovery has gone well but he isn't putting a firm timeline on his return to the field. Edwards added that he hopes to begin playing in the summer.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Shedeur Sanders received the majority of reps on Tuesday but the plan will change day to day as part of a rotation, head coach Todd Monkey said. Deshaun Watson also received first-team reps Tuesday.
INJURIES
- OL Zach Tom underwent surgery to repair his partially torn patellar tendon after the season and is expected to be ready for training camp, general manager Brian Gutekunst said.
SIGNINGS
- DE Will Anderson Jr.'s extension was officially announced.
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) has begun throwing the football and is performing well on his dropbacks, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Tuesday. Jones underwent surgery in early December after suffering the season-ending injury.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo, a free agent, is wanted back by the Rams but they are not rushing his decision as he considers retirement, head coach Sean McVay said.
- QB Matthew Stafford and the Rams have made "progress" on contract talks but there is no deadline for getting something done, general manager Les Snead said. Snead added he doesn't expect "any drama" regarding negotiations.
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Jaylon Hutchings was waived with a non-football injury.
SIGNINGS
- FB Jack Westover re-signed with New England.
OTHER NEWS
- OT Lorenz Metz was given an exemption as an international player.
VISITS
- DT Benito Jones
OTHER NEWS
- QBs Will Howard and Mason Rudolph have split all the reps to this point of Pittsburgh's offseason program, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
SIGNINGS
- RB Sean Tucker re-signed with Tampa Bay.