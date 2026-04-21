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NFL news roundup: Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) throwing football nearly six months after surgery

Published: Apr 21, 2026 at 12:58 PM Updated: Apr 21, 2026 at 05:07 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • QB Bryce Young told reporters Tuesday that no offseason procedures were needed on the ankle injury that bothered him throughout the 2025 season.


SIGNINGS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

OTHER NEWS

  • OT Darnell Wright's fifth-year option was exercised, general manager Ryan Poles confirmed Tuesday. Poles said the team will work on a potential extension with Wright in the "near future."


INJURIES

  • LB T.J. Edwards, who suffered a fractured fibula in Chicago's wild-card win over the Packers, told reporters Tuesday that his recovery has gone well but he isn't putting a firm timeline on his return to the field. Edwards added that he hopes to begin playing in the summer.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Shedeur Sanders received the majority of reps on Tuesday but the plan will change day to day as part of a rotation, head coach Todd Monkey said. Deshaun Watson also received first-team reps Tuesday.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

INJURIES

  • OL Zach Tom underwent surgery to repair his partially torn patellar tendon after the season and is expected to be ready for training camp, general manager Brian Gutekunst said.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

INJURIES

  • QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) has begun throwing the football and is performing well on his dropbacks, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Tuesday. Jones underwent surgery in early December after suffering the season-ending injury.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo, a free agent, is wanted back by the Rams but they are not rushing his decision as he considers retirement, head coach Sean McVay said.
  • QB Matthew Stafford and the Rams have made "progress" on contract talks but there is no deadline for getting something done, general manager Les Snead said. Snead added he doesn't expect "any drama" regarding negotiations.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

ROSTER CUTS

  • DT Jaylon Hutchings was waived with a non-football injury.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

  • OT Lorenz Metz was given an exemption as an international player.
New York Giants
New York Giants

VISITS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

OTHER NEWS

  • QBs Will Howard and Mason Rudolph have split all the reps to this point of Pittsburgh's offseason program, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS

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