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Report: Eagles make Jalen Carter highest-paid DT with four-year, $152 million extension

Published: Jul 28, 2026 at 01:11 PM Updated: Jul 28, 2026 at 01:45 PM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The defensive tackle market has a new king.

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with Jalen Carter on a four-year extension through 2031, the team announced on Tuesday.

The four-year extension is for $152 million, could reach up to $160 million and includes $106 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The $38 million-per-year average makes Carter the highest-paid interior defender in the NFL, leapfrogging Jeffery Simmons' $35.276 million average signed last month.

The Eagles picked up Carter's fifth-year-option for 2027 earlier this offseason. Now he's locked down for the next six seasons.

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When on the field and locked in, Carter is a game-wrecker, able to take over contests and move interior blockers out of the way. The defensive tackle helped spearhead the club's Super Bowl run in 2024.

Carter fell to the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft due to off-field concerns, including questions about his work ethic. For the most part, those issues have been unfounded in Philly, although he was ejected before the first snap of the season (and retroactively suspended one game) last year for spitting at Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Carter has proven to be a difference-maker during his first three seasons in Philly. With an increasing tackle market, Howie Roseman locked down the big man for the foreseeable future to ensure the interior of the Eagles D isn't going anywhere. Philly signed Jordan Davis to a three-year, $78 million extension earlier this offseason.

The recent big-money extensions for defensive tackles, with Simmons and Carter both surpassing Chris Jones' previous positional high of $31.75 million per season, underscore the importance of disruptors in the middle of defenses.

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