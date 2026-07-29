The start of training camps is extension season, with veterans who have been waiting for new deals coming to terms before putting their bodies at further risk.

One name to watch in the coming weeks is New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave, who enters the final year of his rookie contract coming off his third 1,000-plus-yard campaign in four seasons.

General manager Mickey Loomis said sides are inching their way toward a pact.

"We're having a lot of discussions," Loomis said Tuesday, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. "We're just not there yet. We're hopeful."

Olave has proven to be one of the most productive receivers in the NFL despite difficult surroundings for much of his first four seasons. The smooth route-runner put up 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 catches last season as the go-to target in an offense that struggled for much of the early part of the season.