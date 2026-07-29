Kyren Williams: 1,000 rushing yards 'kind of easy' in Rams offense

Williams finished sixth in rushing yards last season with 1,252 yards on 259 carries while adding 10 touchdowns. Not only has the 25-year-old gone over the 1,000-yard mark each of the last three seasons, but he's also surpassed 1,100 yards in each of those campaigns, and 1,200-plus the past two.

The model of consistency, averaging 4.6 yards per carry for his career, Williams' gashing style fits perfectly in Sean McVay's offense. Despite the output, the RB isn't a household name like other running backs of his caliber. Williams believes that if he can add more explosive plays to his game, he'll be viewed in a different light.

"I think those long runs, honestly," Williams said. "Breaking those long runs and allowing people to see that when I get to that third level, I can make the defender miss and I'm gonna go score that. Once I do that this year, they're gonna really start respecting my name.

"Like I said, I don't look too much into that. I don't care too much for that. I just know that every single day that I come out here and I'm working, I'm getting better. The only thing I can control is what I can do, and run my own race, so I'm gonna do that to the best of my ability and see where the chips fall."